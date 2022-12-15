live

LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2: Iyer Key to BIG Total

Updated: December 15, 2022 8:16 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Shreyas Iyer

82* (169) 10x4, 0x6

Mehidy Hasan

(18-4-71-2)*

Taijul Islam

(30-8-84-3)
Honours were shared on the opening Day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Chattogram on Wednesday. While India has four wickets in hand, they would know that Shreyas Iyer – who is nearing a Test hundred – would be the key to a big first-inning total. The hosts would look to polish off the tail for as less runs as possible. India would hope Iyer gets ample support from the rest. Ravi Ashwin is a handy bat and he would be expected to contribute.

Live Updates

  • 8:37 AM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh: For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam struck thrice and has been the most successful bowler. Meanwhile, Mehidy Hasan struck off the final ball of the day to get rid of Axar Patel.
  • 8:16 AM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh: What a year it has been for Shreyas Iyer. He got a slice of luck against Bangladesh on Wednesday and is now the leading run-scorer for India across all three international formats in 2022.
  • 8:10 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh: Remember, India is still in the race of making the WTC final. But for that to happen, they need to win all their matches leading up to the event. It is not easy but not impossible as well.

  • 7:46 AM IST

  • 7:46 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh: Will the hosts start with spin in the first hour or rely on pace to get them wickets? We will find out soon.

  • 7:45 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh: Shreyas Iyer is in the 80s, and has a century in sight. Will he get there and turn it into a big one, we will find out soon.

  • 7:44 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh: After honours were shared on an opening day, it would be interesting to see who takes early initiative on the second day. Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Chattogram Test.

