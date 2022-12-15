live

LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Siraj on Fire; Shakib Joins Rahim

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS Bangladesh 404 (133.5) 1st Innings 61/4 (21.0) Run Rate: (Current: 2.9) BAN trail by 343 runs Last Wicket: Zakir Hasan c Rishabh Pant b Mohammed Siraj 20 (45) - 56/4 in 17.2 Over Shakib Al Hasan (C) 2 * (12) 0x4, 0x6 Mushfiqur Rahim 11 (20) 2x4, 0x6 Ravichandran Ashwin (6.5-1-24-0) * Mohammed Siraj (9-1-14-3)

Honours were shared on the opening Day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Chattogram on Wednesday. While India has four wickets in hand, they would know that Shreyas Iyer – who is nearing a Test hundred – would be the key to a big first-inning total. The hosts would look to polish off the tail for as less runs as possible. India would hope Iyer gets ample support from the rest. Ravi Ashwin is a handy bat and he would be expected to contribute.

