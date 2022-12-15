live

LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Siraj on Fire; Shakib Joins Rahim

Updated: December 15, 2022 2:39 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Shakib Al Hasan (C)

2* (12) 0x4, 0x6

Mushfiqur Rahim

11 (20) 2x4, 0x6

Ravichandran Ashwin

(6.5-1-24-0)*

Mohammed Siraj

(9-1-14-3)
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates
Honours were shared on the opening Day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Chattogram on Wednesday. While India has four wickets in hand, they would know that Shreyas Iyer – who is nearing a Test hundred – would be the key to a big first-inning total. The hosts would look to polish off the tail for as less runs as possible. India would hope Iyer gets ample support from the rest. Ravi Ashwin is a handy bat and he would be expected to contribute.

Live Updates

  • 2:48 PM IST

  • 2:45 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2: OUT! Mohammed Siraj is on fire. Zakir Hasan tries to poke a short of good length delivery and the ball takes the edge straight to Rishabh Pant behind the wickets. Hasan goes for 20. BAN 57/4 vs IND: 404

  • 2:32 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2: Debutant Zakir Hasan has spent quite a time in the middle and looks settled. He should use the opportunity to bat with veteran Mushfiqur Rahim and steady the Bangladesh ship. BAN 55/3 vs IND: 404

  • 2:24 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2: Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim comes in with the side in trouble. He has been in this situation on many occasions in his career. Can he bail them out?

  • 2:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: Another one bites the dust, it is the big wicket of Litton Das. Siraj on fire at Chattogram. India has got an early breakthrough after tea. LIVE | Ban: 39/3 vs Ind: 404

  • 2:12 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: Ashwin is bowling testing lines, and keeping the batters guessing. That is why he is one of the finest in the world.

  • 2:09 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: It is Siraj who starts after Tea. It could be pace-spin for the first half hour. Let us see how it goes. Can India get wickets quickly?

  • 2:04 PM IST

  • 2:00 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: India is well and truly in front in the Test. After Tea, it would be spinners operating from both ends one feels. Ashwin, Axar and Kuldeep could be a handful on this strip.

  • 1:36 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: So there is the first bowling change and as expected – it is Ashwin. What a first ball to start. It spun sharply. This is going to be an interesting phase.

Published Date: December 15, 2022 2:38 PM IST

Updated Date: December 15, 2022 2:39 PM IST