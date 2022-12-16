LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: Will Visitors Bat or Force Follow-on?

live

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS Bangladesh 404 (133.5) 1st Innings 133/8 (44.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.02) BAN trail by 271 runs Last Wicket: Taijul Islam b Kuldeep Yadav 0 (4) - 102/8 in 34.6 Over Mehidy Hasan 16 * (35) 1x4, 1x6 Ebadot Hossain 13 (27) 1x4, 1x6 Ravichandran Ashwin (10-1-34-0) * Kuldeep Yadav (10-3-33-4)

Thanks to some fabulous bowling from Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav on Day 2 of the ongoing Test at Chattogram, India finds itself well and truly on top. Trailing by 271 runs with two wickets in hand, Bangladesh would have to play out of their skins to save the Test. First up, it would be interesting to see if India opts to bat after bundling out Bangladesh or will they force a follow-on. LIVE | Ban: 133/8 vs India: 404 allout | Bangladesh trail by 271 runs

