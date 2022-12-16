live

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 3, Score: Kuldeep Picks Five; Visitors Don’t Opt Follow-on

Updated: December 16, 2022 10:41 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Shubman Gill

13* (30) 0x4, 0x6

KL Rahul (C)

10 (29) 1x4, 0x6

Taijul Islam

(4.5-2-8-0)*

Khaled Ahmed

(5-0-15-0)
Thanks to some fabulous bowling from Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav on Day 2 of the ongoing Test at Chattogram, India finds itself well and truly on top. Trailing by 271 runs with two wickets in hand, Bangladesh would have to play out of their skins to save the Test. First up, it would be interesting to see if India opts to bat after bundling out Bangladesh or will they force a follow-on. LIVE | Ban: 133/8 vs India: 404 allout | Bangladesh trail by 271 runs

Live Updates

  • 10:40 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 3: India would feel a lead of 450 is good enough. Or will they go for something in excess of 500 just to give themselves a cushion?

  • 10:28 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 3: Taijul is not getting a lot of purchase of the strip on Day 3. The Indian openers look comfortable in the middle. LIVE | Ind: 16/0, 404 vs Ban: 150

  • 10:23 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 3: There is enough time in the Test to force a result, and hence India can take their time here. The pitch is still playing well.

  • 10:14 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh starts with pace and spin. This has become a trend in the sub-continent where teams are not shy to start with spin. Taijul is operating from one end.

  • 10:05 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 3: A quick changeover, the Indian openers – Shubman Gill and KL Rahul – are out there in the middle and Khaled Ahmed starts.

  • 9:58 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: The speculations are over as India does not opt for the follow-on. The thought behind this move could be that India believes the pitch is good to bat on.

  • 9:52 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: And with that Bangladesh is allout for 150. Axar Patel gets the last wicket of Mehedy Hasan. The Bangladeshi batter was looking to get quick runs and in the process has been stumped. LIVE | Ban: 150 vs Ind: 404

  • 9:48 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: The hosts’ huff and puff to 150. That is not good enough against India’s 404. This has been a poor batting display from Bangladesh. LIVE | Ban: 150/9 vs Ind: 404

  • 9:43 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: First bowling change of the session, Axar Patel replaces Siraj. India wants to get done with this quickly.

Published Date: December 16, 2022 10:39 AM IST

Updated Date: December 16, 2022 10:41 AM IST