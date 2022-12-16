LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 3, Score: Kuldeep Picks Five; Visitors Don’t Opt Follow-on

Top Recommended Stories
Thanks to some fabulous bowling from Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav on Day 2 of the ongoing Test at Chattogram, India finds itself well and truly on top. Trailing by 271 runs with two wickets in hand, Bangladesh would have to play out of their skins to save the Test. First up, it would be interesting to see if India opts to bat after bundling out Bangladesh or will they force a follow-on. LIVE | Ban: 133/8 vs India: 404 allout | Bangladesh trail by 271 runs
