LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 3 Score: Rahul-Gill Take Lead Past 300

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3, Score: Follow over-by-over updates and commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

December 16, 2022 12:06 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

KL Rahul (C)

23* (60) 3x4, 0x6

Shubman Gill

44 (76) 5x4, 0x6

Khaled Ahmed

(9.2-0-37-0)*

Mehidy Hasan

(3-1-13-0)
Thanks to some fabulous bowling from Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav on Day 2 of the ongoing Test at Chattogram, India finds itself well and truly on top. Trailing by 271 runs with two wickets in hand, Bangladesh would have to play out of their skins to save the Test. First up, it would be interesting to see if India opts to bat after bundling out Bangladesh or will they force a follow-on. LIVE | Ban: 133/8 vs India: 404 allout | Bangladesh trail by 271 runs

Live Updates

  • 11:58 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 3: Rahul and Gill have put on a fifty-run stand and are going strong in the second essay. India’s lead has also gone past the 300-run-mark. LIVE | Ind: 50/0; 404 vs Ban: 150

  • 11:43 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 3: As expected, Taijul starts after lunch. He needs a wicket as that would give him the right shit of confidence. Interesting period of cricket beckons!

  • 11:38 AM IST

  • 11:17 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 3: Kuldeep has made a phenomenal comeback to India’s Test set-up. With more Tests coming up against Australia, Kuldeep’s form could be the key.

  • 11:03 AM IST

    LUNCH | This has again been a session that has belonged to India. After polishing off the tail, it was quite surprising to see India not enforce the follow-on. Rahul and Gill are steady and set. The hosts are way behind in this Test and need a miracle to turn things around. India leads by 290 runs.

  • 11:02 AM IST

    Okay, so this could be the last over before lunch. What a session it has been for India.

  • 10:40 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 3: India would feel a lead of 450 is good enough. Or will they go for something in excess of 500 just to give themselves a cushion?

  • 10:28 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 3: Taijul is not getting a lot of purchase of the strip on Day 3. The Indian openers look comfortable in the middle. LIVE | Ind: 16/0, 404 vs Ban: 150

  • 10:23 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 3: There is enough time in the Test to force a result, and hence India can take their time here. The pitch is still playing well.

  • 10:14 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh starts with pace and spin. This has become a trend in the sub-continent where teams are not shy to start with spin. Taijul is operating from one end.

