live

LIVE SCORE | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: Visitors Declare After Gill, Pujara’s Quick Tons

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3, Score: Follow over-by-over updates and commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: December 16, 2022 3:20 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates

LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3 Score

Thanks to some fabulous bowling from Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav on Day 2 of the ongoing Test at Chattogram, India finds itself well and truly on top. Trailing by 271 runs with two wickets in hand, Bangladesh would have to play out of their skins to save the Test. First up, it would be interesting to see if India opts to bat after bundling out Bangladesh or will they force a follow-on. LIVE | Ban: 133/8 vs India: 404 allout | Bangladesh trail by 271 runs

Also Read:

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3, Score: Follow over-by-over updates and commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Live Updates

  • 3:19 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: The field is up for Pujara, Bangladesh wants him to take a risk and go aerial. Pujara has defended the first three deliveries. Off the fourth ball of the over, he gets there. His fastest in Test cricket and his first against Bangladesh. The declaration comes in. Bangladesh needs 513 to win.

  • 3:16 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: Pujara is two runs away from getting to a brilliant hundred. Will it happen in this over, we will find out soon.

  • 3:07 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: How often have you seen Pujara being the aggressor in a partnership with Virat Kohli? It happened at Chattogram today. He is in his 90s.

  • 3:03 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: Nothing going right at the moment for the hosts. Sloppy fielding, dropping shoulders, and India are nearing 500.

  • 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 3 Score: With Pujara nearing a ton, Rahul is probably giving him some more time. Kohli is happy to pick the singles and give as much strike to Pujara as possible. Siraj and the rest have started warming up. India Leads by 485

  • 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: Pujara steadily increasing the run speed has reached on 81. He smacked 10 fours in his innings till now at a strike rate of 72.3.

  • 2:49 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 3 Score: India completes 200 and the lead is now 458. It would be exciting to see will KL Rahul callback the batsmen and declare the innings or they will carry on for the Day 3. IND- 205/2(53)

  • 2:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 3 Score: Fifty for Cheteshwar Pujara. His 34th Test fifty. what a player he is.! IND- 188/2

  • 2:38 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 3 Score: Shubman Gill departsafter a fantastic knock of 110. Virat Kohli comes to the crease to join Pujara.

  • 2:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 3 Score: Gill scores his ton. The first hundred of the test career of Shubman Gill and it comes at a very right time. Everyone is standing and applauding the innings he has played so far.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 16, 2022 3:18 PM IST

Updated Date: December 16, 2022 3:20 PM IST