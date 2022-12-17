LIVE SCORE | India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4: Survival On Bangladesh’s Mind

live

LIVE SCORE | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4: Riding on centuries from Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara, India have set Bangladesh a mountain to climb to win the first Test in Chattogram. Can the hosts chase down 513?

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS Bangladesh 404 (133.5) 1st Innings 150 (55.5) 258/2 (61.4) 2nd Innings 42/0 (12.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.5) BAN need 471 runs to win Najmul Hossain Shanto 25 * (42) 3x4, 0x6 Zakir Hasan 17 (30) 3x4, 0x6 Ravichandran Ashwin (5-1-23-0) * Kuldeep Yadav (1-0-4-0)

Bangladesh have a mountain to climb in the final two days as they require 471 runs more in the second innings to beat India in the ongoing first Test in Chattogram. After Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara slammed centuries on Day 3, India decided to declare at 258/2, setting the hosts a mammoth target of 513 runs with six sessions in hand. Najmul Hasan Shanto (25 not out) and Zakir Hasan (17 not out) will start for Bangladesh on Day 4 at 42/0. With the surface getting slow as the day progresses, India will need to be patient while for Bangladesh, it’s all about survival.

