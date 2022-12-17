Top Recommended Stories
LIVE SCORE | India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4: Survival On Bangladesh’s Mind
LIVE SCORE | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4: Riding on centuries from Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara, India have set Bangladesh a mountain to climb to win the first Test in Chattogram. Can the hosts chase down 513?
LIVE SCORE | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4
Also Read:
Bangladesh have a mountain to climb in the final two days as they require 471 runs more in the second innings to beat India in the ongoing first Test in Chattogram. After Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara slammed centuries on Day 3, India decided to declare at 258/2, setting the hosts a mammoth target of 513 runs with six sessions in hand. Najmul Hasan Shanto (25 not out) and Zakir Hasan (17 not out) will start for Bangladesh on Day 4 at 42/0. With the surface getting slow as the day progresses, India will need to be patient while for Bangladesh, it’s all about survival.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.