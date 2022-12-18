live

LIVE Updates | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test, Day 5: Visitors Eye Unassailable 1-0 Lead

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5, Score: Follow over-by-over updates and commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS Bangladesh 404 (133.5) 1st Innings 150 (55.5) 258/2 (61.4) 2nd Innings 272/6 (102.0) Run Rate: (Current: 2.67) BAN need 241 runs to win Last Wicket: Nurul Hasan (W) st Rishabh Pant b Axar Patel 3 (3) - 238/6 in 87.6 Over Shakib Al Hasan (C) 40 * (69) 3x4, 2x6 Mehidy Hasan 9 (40) 2x4, 0x6 Ravichandran Ashwin (27-3-75-1) * Axar Patel (27-10-50-3)

LIVE SCORE | India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5: Survival On Bangladesh's Mind

LIVE Updates | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test, Day 5

Zakir Hasan batted with dogged determination but three wickets from Axar Patel and a wicket apiece from Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Umesh Yadav have put India still in command at dumps on Day 4 of the first Test in Chattogram on Saturday. At stumps, Bangladesh is 272/6 with still 241 runs to win on the final day. Captain Shakib Al Hasan is batting on 40 while Mehidy Hasan Miraz is unbeaten on 9. All India needs is four more wickets to take a 1-0 lead.

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5, Score: Follow over-by-over updates and commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Load More