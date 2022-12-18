Top Recommended Stories
LIVE Updates | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test, Day 5: Visitors Eye Unassailable 1-0 Lead
Zakir Hasan batted with dogged determination but three wickets from Axar Patel and a wicket apiece from Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Umesh Yadav have put India still in command at dumps on Day 4 of the first Test in Chattogram on Saturday. At stumps, Bangladesh is 272/6 with still 241 runs to win on the final day. Captain Shakib Al Hasan is batting on 40 while Mehidy Hasan Miraz is unbeaten on 9. All India needs is four more wickets to take a 1-0 lead.
