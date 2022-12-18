live

LIVE Updates | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test, Day 5: Visitors Eye Unassailable 1-0 Lead

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5, Score: Follow over-by-over updates and commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: December 18, 2022 8:28 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Shakib Al Hasan (C)

40* (69) 3x4, 2x6

Mehidy Hasan

9 (40) 2x4, 0x6

Ravichandran Ashwin

(27-3-75-1)*

Axar Patel

(27-10-50-3)
LIVE SCORE | India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5: Survival On Bangladesh's Mind

LIVE Updates | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test, Day 5

Zakir Hasan batted with dogged determination but three wickets from Axar Patel and a wicket apiece from Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Umesh Yadav have put India still in command at dumps on Day 4 of the first Test in Chattogram on Saturday. At stumps, Bangladesh is 272/6 with still 241 runs to win on the final day. Captain Shakib Al Hasan is batting on 40 while Mehidy Hasan Miraz is unbeaten on 9. All India needs is four more wickets to take a 1-0 lead.

Live Updates

  • 8:23 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test, Day 5: It has been a clinical show by the Indians with the ball and the bat. Interesting to see how long they take to wrap up the hosts and take an unassailable 1-0 lead.

  • 8:17 AM IST

  • 8:16 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test, Day 5: The win would help India improve their chances of making the WTC final. India is still in it with a realistic shot.

  • 8:05 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test, Day 5: Shakib is still in there and he could delay the inevitable. For how long, we will find out soon. Stay hooked to this space.

  • 8:04 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test, Day 5: In the second essay, Axar Patel with three wickets has been the pick of the bowlers. Surely, he starts proceedings on the final day.

  • 8:03 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test, Day 5: All India need is four wickets. Everything could be over soon on Sunday. Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the final day of the first Test at Chattogram.

Topics

