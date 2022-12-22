live

HIGHLIGHTS | BAN Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1, Stumps: India Finish At 18/0 After Bangladesh All Out For 227

The race for the top-two spots in the WTC standings has become more interesting with India (55.77 PCT) moving up to the second following South Africa's (54.55 PCT) heavy loss to Australia (76.92 PCT) in Gabba Test.

Updated: December 22, 2022 4:55 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Zakir Hasan

2* (11) 0x4, 0x6

Najmul Hossain Shanto

5 (25) 1x4, 0x6

Ravichandran Ashwin

(3-1-3-0)*

Jaydev Unadkat

(1-1-0-0)
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live.

HIGHLIGHTS, India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1, Stumps: India finish the day at 18/0 with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill at the crease when the stumps were drawn on Day 1 of the second Test in Mirpur on Thursday. India bowled out Bangladesh for 227 in their first innings on the opening day of the second Test in Mirpur on Thursday. Mominul Haque top-scored for Bangladesh, who opted to bat, with a 157-ball 84. Umesh Yadav (4/25) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4/71) picked up eight wickets between them, while comeback seamer Jaydev Unadkat (2/50) grabbed the remaining two as India bundled out Bangladesh in 73.5 overs. Unadkat, who made his debut against South Africa at Centurion in December 2020, returned to Test format after 12 years. In between, he missed 118 matches, the highest by an Indian and the second highest in world cricket. India are leading the series 1-0 after winning the first game. Winning the game will help India enhance their position in the World Test Championship table. India are currently placed second.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja.

India: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

  • 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1, Updates: Stumps have drawn due to light condition as India finish the day at 18/0. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill would be happy that they managed to remain unscathed during the closing stages.

  • 4:05 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1, Updates: So far so good for the Indian opening duo. With around six-seven overs left on the day, both Shubman Gill and KL Rahul need to ensure that they do not throw away their wicket. IND 18/0

  • 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1, Updates: Steady start by the Indian players. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill. While Gill is coming after scoring his maiden Test ton in the last game, Rahul needs to grab the opportunity for a bog score. IND 8/0

  • 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1, Updates: KL Rahul and Shubman Gill come out in the middle for India. Taskin Ahmed will open the attack for hosts.

  • 3:29 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1, Updates: India wraps up Bangladesh tail. Umesh Yadav picks up Taskin Ahmed while Ravi Ashwin dismisses the final two batters to bundle Bangladesh out for 227. Umesh and Ashwin finish with four wickets each while Jaydev Unadkat got two. Mominul Haque top scored for Bangladesh with 87.

  • 3:04 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1, Updates: Umesh Yadav gets another wicket, This time it’s Nurul Hasan, LBW for just 6. BAN 220/7

  • 2:47 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1, Updates: What a wicket for Umesh Yadav! The partnership breaker. Mehidy Hasan Miraz edged behind to Rishabh Pant and the finger goes up. Nurul Hasan joins Mominul in the middle. BAN 213/6

  • 2:42 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1, Updates: 200 comes up for Bangladesh. Mominul Haque enters 80s with a six off Ravi Ashwin over wide long-on. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is playing on 15. BAN 213/5

  • 2:12 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1, Updates: We are back after Tea with Mominul Haque and Mehidy Hasan Miraz continuing for Bangladesh. Can India get few more wickets in this session? BAN 185/5

  • 1:46 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1, Updates: Tea on Day 1. Bangladesh finish the session at 184/5. Three wickets for India in the session through Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav and Ravi Ashwin.

