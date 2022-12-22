live

HIGHLIGHTS | BAN Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1, Stumps: India Finish At 18/0 After Bangladesh All Out For 227

The race for the top-two spots in the WTC standings has become more interesting with India (55.77 PCT) moving up to the second following South Africa's (54.55 PCT) heavy loss to Australia (76.92 PCT) in Gabba Test.

HIGHLIGHTS, India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1, Stumps: India finish the day at 18/0 with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill at the crease when the stumps were drawn on Day 1 of the second Test in Mirpur on Thursday. India bowled out Bangladesh for 227 in their first innings on the opening day of the second Test in Mirpur on Thursday. Mominul Haque top-scored for Bangladesh, who opted to bat, with a 157-ball 84. Umesh Yadav (4/25) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4/71) picked up eight wickets between them, while comeback seamer Jaydev Unadkat (2/50) grabbed the remaining two as India bundled out Bangladesh in 73.5 overs. Unadkat, who made his debut against South Africa at Centurion in December 2020, returned to Test format after 12 years. In between, he missed 118 matches, the highest by an Indian and the second highest in world cricket. India are leading the series 1-0 after winning the first game. Winning the game will help India enhance their position in the World Test Championship table. India are currently placed second.

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja.

India: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

