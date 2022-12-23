live

LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Pant, Iyer Miss Centuries

LIVE SCORE | BAN Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: Follow ball-by-ball commentary, live score and updates from Dhaka. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: December 23, 2022 3:08 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Jaydev Unadkat

1* (8) 0x4, 0x6

Ravichandran Ashwin

6 (12) 1x4, 0x6

Shakib Al Hasan

(13.5-2-55-2)*

Taijul Islam

(20-3-62-3)
Live, India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2

LIVE, India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2, Updates

After the bowlers did their job on the opening day, it is up to the batters when KL Rahul and Shubman Gill start Day 2 of the second Test in Mirpur on Friday. At Day 1 stumps, India is 19/0 with skipper Rahul batting on 3 off 30 balls in the company of Gill (14 batting, 20 balls). Rahul scored 22 and 23 in the first Test and he would like to have three figures here. Gill, who is coming after a maiden Test ton in the previous match, will like to continue in the same vein. Earlier, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped four wickets each to help India bundle Bangladesh for 227. For the hosts, Mominul Haque scored 84. India is still 208 runs behind.

Live Updates

  • 2:50 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Another one bites the dust, and Axar Patel departs. He was trying to hit a six, could not get enough on it, and was caught in the deep. LIVE | Ind: 264/6 vs Ban: 227

  • 2:47 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Iyer is in his 80s, he is inching close to a ton. After having seen what happened to Pant, Iyer should be watchful. Bangladesh has gone on the defensive. Too many vacant spaces.

  • 2:36 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: And guess what, Pant perishes in the 90s again. This is the sixth time he is out in the 90s. He edges one to the keeper. Mehedy Hasan picks the wicket. Excellent knock from the youngster.

  • 2:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Pant in the 90s and we are all feeling the nerves. This is the sixth time he is in the 90s. He has already done a lot in his short career thus far.

  • 2:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Seems like Iyer is now in a race to a century with Pant after getting to a fifty some time back. Bangladesh bowlers have themselves to blame, the shoulders are now drooping. India is well and truly on top. LIVE | Ind: 246/4 vs Ban: 227

  • 2:21 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: India is playing their own brand of ‘Bazball’ cricket. Surely, Pant is leading and showing the way ahead. Bangladesh has a spread-out field. India is in the lead now.

  • 2:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Play resumes after Tea and Pant will have a century on the back of his mind. Bangladesh starts with Taskin.

  • 1:50 PM IST

  • 1:49 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: At Tea, India is in a great position to kick on. Kohli was the only wicket to fall in the session, but that seems so long ago. Pant and Iyer took down the spinners and how. Pant also has a century on sight. Loving the PANTBALL!

  • 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Iyer goes past fifty. This is his fifth in Test cricket. Pant, on the other hand, is in his 80s. He has a Test century on his radar.

Published Date: December 23, 2022 3:06 PM IST

Updated Date: December 23, 2022 3:08 PM IST