live

LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Kohli Departs Shortly After Lunch

LIVE SCORE | BAN Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: Follow ball-by-ball commentary, live score and updates from Dhaka. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: December 23, 2022 12:03 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Shreyas Iyer

2* (12) 0x4, 0x6

Rishabh Pant (W)

21 (23) 2x4, 0x6

Mehidy Hasan

(9.5-1-21-0)*

Taskin Ahmed

(7-2-18-1)
Live, India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2

LIVE, India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2, Updates

After the bowlers did their job on the opening day, it is up to the batters when KL Rahul and Shubman Gill start Day 2 of the second Test in Mirpur on Friday. At Day 1 stumps, India is 19/0 with skipper Rahul batting on 3 off 30 balls in the company of Gill (14 batting, 20 balls). Rahul scored 22 and 23 in the first Test and he would like to have three figures here. Gill, who is coming after a maiden Test ton in the previous match, will like to continue in the same vein. Earlier, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped four wickets each to help India bundle Bangladesh for 227. For the hosts, Mominul Haque scored 84. India is still 208 runs behind.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 12:02 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Big fish Virat Kohli departs shortly after lunch. Just what the hosts would have prayed for. This brings Shreyas Iyer to the middle. Interesting to see how Iyer goes. LIVE | Ind: 101/4 vs Ban: 227

  • 11:37 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Just to remind you, there is an auction that is scheduled to take place today in Kochi. 405 players are set to go under the hammer.

  • 11:34 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Kohli has got his eye in and he would be the key for the side after lunch. He has to be the anchor around which the innings revolves.

  • 11:31 AM IST

  • 11:23 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: It has been a session that has belonged to the hosts. They have picked up three important wickets and put a little bit of pressure on India.

  • 10:50 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: With Pant in, we are in for entertainment for sure. Kohli can just watch from the other end and hold fort. Two of India’s most exciting batters in the middle.

  • 10:44 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: With just over 15 minutes left for lunch, out comes Rishabh Pant. This could be a strategic move considering he is a left-hander.

  • 10:41 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Oh dear, Pujara is gone. He stands in disbelief. The umpire opts for the third umpire. Replays show the catch is clean, Pujara would have to depart. LIVE | Ind: 72/3 vs Ban: 227

  • 10:33 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Just one over from Shakib and that is a little surprising. India would like to up the scoring rate. They would not like to get into a shell here.

  • 10:14 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Mehedy Hasan brought into the attack. Kohli and Pujara look settled. Both the players look to be playing with a positive mindset and the running between the wickets has also been good.

Topics

Published Date: December 23, 2022 12:02 PM IST

Updated Date: December 23, 2022 12:03 PM IST