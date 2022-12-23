live

LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Rahul, Gill Look to Drive Home Advantage

LIVE SCORE | BAN Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: Follow ball-by-ball commentary, live score and updates from Dhaka. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: December 23, 2022 8:58 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

KL Rahul (C)

3* (30) 0x4, 0x6

Shubman Gill

15 (24) 1x4, 1x6

Khaled Ahmed

(0.4-0-1-0)*

Shakib Al Hasan

(4-2-11-0)
After the bowlers did their job on the opening day, it is up to the batters when KL Rahul and Shubman Gill start Day 2 of the second Test in Mirpur on Friday. At Day 1 stumps, India is 19/0 with skipper Rahul batting on 3 off 30 balls in the company of Gill (14 batting, 20 balls). Rahul scored 22 and 23 in the first Test and he would like to have three figures here. Gill, who is coming after a maiden Test ton in the previous match, will like to continue in the same vein. Earlier, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped four wickets each to help India bundle Bangladesh for 227. For the hosts, Mominul Haque scored 84. India is still 208 runs behind.

Live Updates

  • 8:52 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: The weather is pleasant and a good day of cricket lies in front of us. Indian batters would like to make merry.

  • 8:48 AM IST

    Pitch Report | Sanjay Manjrekar: “There’s already a lot of wear and tear. You can see three roughs that are pretty close to the off-stump (for a right-hander). One of them is on the danger area. That means there’s a new dynamic coming into play. Three roughs are going to be great allies for the spinners.”

  • 8:41 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: India trail by 208 runs. Eight overs were bowled last evening. The hosts started with Shakib and Taskin.

  • 8:32 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Will Bangladesh start with spin and pace or will it be pace from both ends? We will find out all that in the next 30 minutes.

  • 8:18 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: The first hour would be crucial for both teams. While India looks to see it off, Bangladesh would desperately look for wickets.

  • 8:03 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Also what would be interesting to see is if there is a change in batting slots. The intent should be aggressive.

  • 7:54 AM IST

  • 7:52 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: India would like to bat on and put on a huge lead. The idea could be that India does not want to bat again. What would be interesting is to see the approach of the Indian batters.

  • 7:48 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Ashwin and Umesh starred with the ball on Day 1. They picked up four wickets apiece to bundle out the hosts for 227.

  • 7:47 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: After what was a dominating show from the Indians on Day 1 at Dhaka, the KL Rahul-led side would like to drive home the advantage on the second day. Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the second Test.

Published Date: December 23, 2022 8:56 AM IST

Updated Date: December 23, 2022 8:58 AM IST