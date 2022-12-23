live

LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Kohli, Pujara Steady After Openers DEPART

LIVE SCORE | BAN Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: Follow ball-by-ball commentary, live score and updates from Dhaka. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: December 23, 2022 10:32 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Virat Kohli

14* (42) 2x4, 0x6

Cheteshwar Pujara

24 (52) 2x4, 0x6

Mehidy Hasan

(4.2-1-4-0)*

Taijul Islam

(10-3-18-2)
Live, India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2

LIVE, India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2, Updates

After the bowlers did their job on the opening day, it is up to the batters when KL Rahul and Shubman Gill start Day 2 of the second Test in Mirpur on Friday. At Day 1 stumps, India is 19/0 with skipper Rahul batting on 3 off 30 balls in the company of Gill (14 batting, 20 balls). Rahul scored 22 and 23 in the first Test and he would like to have three figures here. Gill, who is coming after a maiden Test ton in the previous match, will like to continue in the same vein. Earlier, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped four wickets each to help India bundle Bangladesh for 227. For the hosts, Mominul Haque scored 84. India is still 208 runs behind.

Live Updates

  • 10:33 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Just one over from Shakib and that is a little surprising. India would like to up the scoring rate. They would not like to get into a shell here.

  • 10:14 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Mehedy Hasan brought into the attack. Kohli and Pujara look settled. Both the players look to be playing with a positive mindset and the running between the wickets has also been good.

  • 10:09 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: One thing is for sure, Pujara and Kohli are playing spin well. Taijul comes in from the other end. Will he get purchase?

  • 9:59 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: In between all this, Kohli plays an exotic cover drive and picks up a boundary. The movements from the premier batter have been positive. There is a cover fielder straightaway. LIVE | Ind: 59/2 vs Ban: 227

  • 9:55 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Okay, so now Taijul has two slips and a forward short-leg for Pujara. He is surely bossing proceedings at Dhaka at the moment.

  • 9:52 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Meanwhile, Pujara becomes the eighth Indian batter to score 7000 runs and more in Test cricket. What a cricketer he has been for the country.

  • 9:49 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Guess what, captain Shakib-al-Hasan brings himself on. He is looking to apply pressure on Pujara and Kohli. He starts with an in-out field.

  • 9:47 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Taijul is creating doubts in the minds of the Indian batters. This is good Test cricket where the top Indian batters are being tested.

  • 9:40 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: What a stunning turn of events! Just when it looked India was in a comfortable position, they lost both their openers. Taijul Islam has picked up two wickets and turned the tide of the game. Virat Kohli has joined Cheteshwar Pujara and both need to rebuild now. LIVE | Ind: 38/2 vs Ban: 227

  • 9:33 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: We are done with the first half hour of the second day and it has belonged to the visitors. Gill and Rahul are doing a good job here in Dhaka.

Topics

Published Date: December 23, 2022 10:30 AM IST

Updated Date: December 23, 2022 10:32 AM IST