LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Regular Wickets Put Visitors in BOX Seat

Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Regular Wickets Put Visitors in BOX Seat

Updated: December 24, 2022 12:24 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Dhaka: Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer slammed counter-attacking fifties to put India in an advantageous position on day two of second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, here on Friday.

Though the duo fell short of their respective centuries, as Pant made 93 off 104 balls and Iyer scored 87 off 105 balls, the efforts from the left-right batting duo on a tough, deteriorating pitch, including making 140 runs in the second session at a run rate of 5.6.

Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto did well to negotiate six tricky overs before stumps. But they have a tough job in front of them on day three.

  • 12:24 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: The hosts cross the 100-run mark. Litton Das and Zakir are doing the rescue act. Can they occupy the crease and score at the same time?

  • 12:15 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Bangladesh is finally in the lead, but they are trailing way too much in the ongoing game. Someday has to pull off a miracle to tilt the balance here.

  • 11:58 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Litton Das is in the middle and he would be high on confidence after bagging his maiden IPL contract. He has a job to do here for his side. LIVE | Ban: 83/4, 227; vs Ind: 314

  • 11:55 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: One has to admit that Bangladesh have been lacklustre throughout the Test series and even now – they are reeling.

  • 11:53 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: On his return to Test cricket, Unadkat has been impressive. He picked up a wicket in his very first over and looks good for more after lunch in Dhaka.

  • 11:50 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Axar Patel starts proceedings after lunch and he is expected to bowl a long spell here. He already has a wicket up his belt and that would give him confidence.

  • 11:48 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Play resumes after lunch and India would be sensing a win today itself. They got the crucial wicket of Rahim at the stroke of lunch.

  • 11:22 AM IST

  • 11:21 AM IST

  • 11:08 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: This session was totally in favor of the visitors as team India picked up quick wickets and put pressure on Bangladesh. India needs to keep this momentum going to win this game. On the other hand, Bangladesh will look to change the game after lunch and hosts will look for a partnership. It would be interesting to watch after this session. BAN 71/4 (33)

Published Date: December 24, 2022 12:22 PM IST

Updated Date: December 24, 2022 12:24 PM IST