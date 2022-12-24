live

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Litton Das Fifty Drives Bangladesh, Lead Crosses 100

LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and live score updates from Dhaka. Check LIVE streaming details. 

Updated: December 24, 2022 1:49 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Litton Das

58* (78) 5x4, 0x6

Taskin Ahmed

15 (18) 2x4, 0x6

Axar Patel

(16-1-58-3)*

Ravichandran Ashwin

(20-2-60-1)
LIVE Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Bangladesh Trail By 80 Runs.

LIVE India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3, Score

Dhaka: Indian bowlers put their side on course for a series-clinching victory as they reduced Bangladesh to seven down for 195 at Day 3 Tea of the second Test on Saturday. Axar was the most successful bowler with three wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jaydev Unadkat picking one wicket each. Litton Das, who bagged his maiden IPL contract a night before, is batting on 58 and Taskin Ahmed is also unbeaten on 15.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 1:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Tea at Day 3. Bangladesh go into the break at 195/7 with Litton Das (58 not out) and Taskin Ahmed (15 not out) at the crease. Bangladesh have taken a lead of 108 runs.

  • 1:38 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Fifty for Litton Das with a single off Ravi Ashwin after Virat Kohli drops the Bangladeshi batter — his first against India. Not to forget, Litton has bagged his maiden IPL contract a night before.

  • 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Litton Das survives a scare. He was given out LBW by the on-field umpire off Axar Patel, but the Bangladeshi batter asks for a quick review. Ball tracking shows, the ball is missing leg stump. Earlier, Bangladesh lost Nurul Hasan for 31. BAN 175/7.

  • 1:02 PM IST

  • 12:58 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Nurul has upped the ante. This is probably the right move. Get as many runs as possible. But again, is this good enough?

  • 12:50 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Umesh is working up good pace here. He is bowling in the 140s and that is not exactly comfortable for the lower-order batters.

  • 12:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Umesh Yadav offers width to Nurul, and the Bangladeshi batter hammers it past the backward point for a boundary. What a shot!

  • 12:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Axar picks up his second, and he removes Mehedy Hasan. Bangladesh is falling like nine pins. The batter was leg-before wicket without opening his account. He decides not t take a review. LIVE | Ban: 113/6, 227; vs Ind: 314

  • 12:30 PM IST

  • 12:29 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: There you go, another one departs. This time it is Zakir after putting up a strong resistance. He departs for a well-made 51. Umesh Yadav picks the wicket. LIVE | Ban: 102/5, 227; vs Ind: 314

