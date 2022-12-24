live

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Litton Das Fifty Drives Bangladesh, Lead Crosses 100

LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and live score updates from Dhaka. Check LIVE streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Bangladesh VS India 227 (73.5) 1st Innings 314 (86.3) 195/7 (60.0) 2nd Innings Run Rate: (Current: 3.25) BAN lead by 108 runs Last Wicket: Nurul Hasan (W) st Rishabh Pant b Axar Patel 31 (29) - 159/7 in 53.3 Over Litton Das 58 * (78) 5x4, 0x6 Taskin Ahmed 15 (18) 2x4, 0x6 Axar Patel (16-1-58-3) * Ravichandran Ashwin (20-2-60-1)

LIVE Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Bangladesh Trail By 80 Runs.

LIVE India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3, Score

Dhaka: Indian bowlers put their side on course for a series-clinching victory as they reduced Bangladesh to seven down for 195 at Day 3 Tea of the second Test on Saturday. Axar was the most successful bowler with three wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jaydev Unadkat picking one wicket each. Litton Das, who bagged his maiden IPL contract a night before, is batting on 58 and Taskin Ahmed is also unbeaten on 15.

Load More