LIVE Updates | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Regular Wickets Put Visitors in BOX Seat

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Bangladesh VS India 227 (73.5) 1st Innings 314 (86.3) 70/4 (31.1) 2nd Innings Run Rate: (Current: 2.25) BAN trail by 17 runs Last Wicket: Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Axar Patel 9 (19) - 70/4 in 31.1 Over

LIVE India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3, Score

Dhaka: Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer slammed counter-attacking fifties to put India in an advantageous position on day two of second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, here on Friday.

Though the duo fell short of their respective centuries, as Pant made 93 off 104 balls and Iyer scored 87 off 105 balls, the efforts from the left-right batting duo on a tough, deteriorating pitch, including making 140 runs in the second session at a run rate of 5.6.

Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto did well to negotiate six tricky overs before stumps. But they have a tough job in front of them on day three.

