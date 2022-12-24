LIVE Updates | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Regular Wickets Put Visitors in BOX Seat

live

Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Regular Wickets Put Visitors in BOX Seat

LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and live score updates from Dhaka. Check LIVE streaming details. 

Updated: December 24, 2022 10:53 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

LIVE Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Bangladesh Trail By 80 Runs.

LIVE India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3, Score

Dhaka: Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer slammed counter-attacking fifties to put India in an advantageous position on day two of second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, here on Friday.

Though the duo fell short of their respective centuries, as Pant made 93 off 104 balls and Iyer scored 87 off 105 balls, the efforts from the left-right batting duo on a tough, deteriorating pitch, including making 140 runs in the second session at a run rate of 5.6.

Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto did well to negotiate six tricky overs before stumps. But they have a tough job in front of them on day three.

Live Updates

  • 10:56 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Wicket!!. Bangladesh’s early wickets put the hosts under pressure the side needs a long partnership to stay in the game. 70/4 (31.1)

  • 10:44 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Surely, this will be a long day for Ashwin and in all probability Axar Patel – post lunch.

  • 10:36 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Bangladesh cannot afford to lose another wicket before lunch. India will be hungry for more breakthroughs as they would like to finish the match quickly.

  • 10:34 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Rahim has the experience and he needs to bring all of that to the fore to bail the hosts out of this tricky situation.

  • 10:28 AM IST

  • 10:26 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Just when we thought Bangladesh have recovered from the early setbacks, Shakib falls and it is Jaydev Unadkat who gets the prized scalp. What an impressive return to Test cricket for Unadkat. LIVE | Ban: 51/3, 227; vs Ind: 314

  • 10:23 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Shakib and Zakir have done a good job till now after the hosts lost two early wickets on Day 3. India is well and truly on top at Dhaka.

  • 10:09 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Umesh Yadav replaces Siraj. Umesh has been in good form in this Test. He picked up four wickets in the first essay. LIVE | Ban: 46/2, 227; vs Ind: 314

  • 10:04 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Shakib and Zakir have started the rebuilding process. They have got their eye in, but they would realise this is just the beginning.

  • 9:43 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: It is a good start from India who has come out with intent. Looks like there are chances the match could be over today.

