LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Ashwin Removes Najmul Early

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Bangladesh VS India 227 (73.5) 1st Innings 314 (86.3) 19/1 (10.3) 2nd Innings Run Rate: (Current: 1.81) BAN trail by 68 runs Last Wicket: Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw b Ravichandran Ashwin 5 (31) - 13/1 in 7.6 Over Zakir Hasan 14 * (31) 2x4, 0x6 Mominul Haque 0 (1) 0x4, 0x6 Mohammed Siraj (2.3-0-10-0) * Ravichandran Ashwin (5-1-5-1)

Dhaka: Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer slammed counter-attacking fifties to put India in an advantageous position on day two of second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, here on Friday.

It was a day where Bangladesh took out India’s top three in the first session and then took out Virat Kohli quickly in the second session to leave them at 94/4. That’s when Pant and Iyer joined forces for an important 159-run stand for the fifth wicket, which made the difference for India in taking a sizable 87-run lead.

Though the duo fell short of their respective centuries, as Pant made 93 off 104 balls and Iyer scored 87 off 105 balls, the efforts from the left-right batting duo on a tough, deteriorating pitch, including making 140 runs in the second session at a run rate of 5.6.

Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto did well to negotiate six tricky overs before stumps. But they have a tough job in front of them on day three.

