LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Ashwin Removes Najmul Early

LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and live score updates from Dhaka. Check LIVE streaming details. 

Updated: December 24, 2022 9:14 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Zakir Hasan

14* (31) 2x4, 0x6

Mominul Haque

0 (1) 0x4, 0x6

Mohammed Siraj

(2.3-0-10-0)*

Ravichandran Ashwin

(5-1-5-1)
LIVE Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Bangladesh Trail By 80 Runs.

LIVE India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3, Updates

Dhaka: Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer slammed counter-attacking fifties to put India in an advantageous position on day two of second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, here on Friday.

It was a day where Bangladesh took out India’s top three in the first session and then took out Virat Kohli quickly in the second session to leave them at 94/4. That’s when Pant and Iyer joined forces for an important 159-run stand for the fifth wicket, which made the difference for India in taking a sizable 87-run lead.

Though the duo fell short of their respective centuries, as Pant made 93 off 104 balls and Iyer scored 87 off 105 balls, the efforts from the left-right batting duo on a tough, deteriorating pitch, including making 140 runs in the second session at a run rate of 5.6.

Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto did well to negotiate six tricky overs before stumps. But they have a tough job in front of them on day three.

Live Updates

  • 9:17 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: India gets a dream start on Day 3. Ashwin removes Najmul Shanto early and that should put pressure on the hosts straightaway. LIVE | Ban: 13/1, 227; vs Ind: 314

  • 9:11 AM IST

  • 9:10 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Okay, so play starts and as expected it is pace and spin. Siraj and Ashwin start proceedings on Day 3.

  • 8:47 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: We are less than 30 minutes away from the start. Who will start proceedings for India? Stay hooked to this space to find out.

  • 8:47 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Zakir and Najmul are capable of seeing off the first hour and that is exactly what is needed for the hosts. A good hour would also bring confidence back in the dressing-room.

  • 8:19 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: The Bangladeshi openers have their work cut out. They need to see off the first hour and then look to cash-in. On the other hand, India will look to make early inroads with the new ball.

  • 7:56 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: “The start we got it wasn’t that intense, but I thrive under such challenges. The pressure lifts me, Pant played a crucial knock in that partnership. He gave me the calmness and composure in that partnership,” Iyer said at stumps on Day 2.

  • 7:54 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: The feeling is that India will attack with spin today. Interesting to see how much assistance spinners get.

  • 7:54 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: The hosts are low in confidence and would be looking for inspiration to bounce back in the Test at Dhaka.

  • 7:53 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Pant and Iyer’s counter-attack has given India a crucial lead in the Test. Unfortunately, Pant and Iyer missed Test match hundreds narrowly.

