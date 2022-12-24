live

HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 3 Stumps: Visitors Reeling, Need 100 to Win

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and live score updates from Dhaka. Check LIVE streaming details. 

Updated: December 24, 2022 4:42 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Jaydev Unadkat

3* (8) 0x4, 0x6

Axar Patel

26 (54) 3x4, 0x6

Taijul Islam

(8-4-8-0)*

Mehidy Hasan

(8-3-12-3)
LIVE Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Bangladesh Trail By 80 Runs.

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3, Stumps

Dhaka: Mehidy Hasan Miraz has ripped the Test wide open with a stunning spell in which he accounted for Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli to leave India struggling in the chase of 145 at stumps. Miraz took three wickets as India finished the day at 45/4, still, 100 runs away from a win.

Also Read:

For India, left-arm spinner Axar Patel ended with 3-68, while Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin had two wickets each while Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat had a wicket apiece.

Das began the final session with a lovely lofted drive over cover for a boundary off Mohammed Siraj. He then punched off Axar Patel through backward point for four more. Taskin Ahmed got a thick edge past gully off Siraj, bringing the half-century of the partnership.

Mohammed Siraj broke the 60-run partnership off 76 balls when got a length ball outside the off stump to come in sharply and castle Das through the gate. In the next over, Taijul was trapped lbw by Ravichandran Ashwin and took the DRS to change the on-field call, but replays showed impact on the umpire’s call as the ball just clipped the leg-stump.

Taskin and Khaled Ahmed took a boundary each off Siraj and Ashwin respectively before the latter was run-out while trying to take a tight single through the leg side. But Shubman Gill at short-leg collected the ball quickly and threw it to the bowler’s end to catch Khaled short of his crease.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj took out Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque early in the morning, followed by Jaydev Unadkat and Axar Patel dismissing Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim respectively till lunch came.

Post lunch, India took three wickets in the session, including ending Zakir Hasan’s resistance at 51. But the visitors didn’t help themselves with dropped catches, with Virat Kohli dropping Das twice on 20 and 49. That helped Bangladesh as Das, Nurul and Taskin played crucial knocks to lead a Bangladesh fightback and set India a stiff target.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 227 & 231 all out in 70.2 overs (Litton Das 73, Nurul Hasan 31; Axar Patel 3-58, Mohammed Siraj 2-41) lead India 314 by 144 runs

Live Updates

  • 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Day 3 has done and dusted and it was a good day for bowlers as the batters were seen struggling. India needs 100 runs to win the game, the visitors need a partnership to chase this target.

  • 4:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Jaydev Unadkat is taking time on the crease seems like the batter is looking to make a partnership to change the game for India.

  • 4:24 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Bangladesh is looking for more wickets to put pressure on visitors. This was looking like an easy target but Bangladesh bowlers changed the game. India is looking for a long partnership. IND 41/4 (22.1)

  • 4:21 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Axar Patel needs to take the charge as the batter is on the crease for a long time. Right now he is the only hope for India. IND 39/4 (21.1)

  • 4:19 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: India needs to look into the game and work for a partnership as the target is not that big visitors just need 107 runs to win this game.

  • 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: WICKET!! Virat Kohli Departs after making one run. Well Seems like Bangladesh has made a comeback which they are searching for. IND 38/4

  • 4:11 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: 2 overs of maiden from Bangladesh and India are feeling the heat. Virat and Axar know they just cannot afford to give away wickets at equal intervals. India still stuck at 32/3. IND 32/2 (18)

  • 4:11 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Lots at stake. India would have WTC points on their mind. They would like to brighten their chances of making the final with a win here.

  • 4:10 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Two slips for Kohli. Taijul is bowling really well. This is a difficult period for India. They would do well to see it off.

  • 4:09 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: There is an appeal for every ball now. The hosts have put pressure on India and the fight is heartwarming to see. LIVE | Ind: 32/3 vs Ban | India needs 113 to win.

Published Date: December 24, 2022 4:35 PM IST

Updated Date: December 24, 2022 4:42 PM IST