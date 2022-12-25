live

LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: Mehidy Picks Five; Ashwin Joins Iyer

LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and live score updates from Dhaka. Check LIVE streaming details. 

Updated: December 25, 2022 9:42 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Shreyas Iyer

3* (10) 0x4, 0x6

Ravichandran Ashwin

1 (7) 0x4, 0x6

Mehidy Hasan

(12.5-4-31-5)*

Shakib Al Hasan

(10-0-33-2)
Ind vs Ban, Ind vs Ban news, Ind vs Ban squads, Ind vs Ban live score, Ind vs Ban live score streaming, Ind vs Ban live updates, Ind vs Ban live cricket score, Ind vs Ban cricket score, Cricket News, India vs Bangladesh, Ind vs Ban, India Tour of Bangladesh, BCCI, BCCI News, India vs Bangladesh schedule, India vs Bangladesh squads, India vs Bangladesh predictions, IND vs BAN live score, IND vs BAN live updates, IND vs BAN live score online, IND vs BAN live scorecard, IND vs BAN, IND vs BAN, IND vs BAN squads, IND vs BAN prediction, IND vs BAN playing XI, IND vs BAN live streaming, IND vs BAN live online streaming, IND vs BAN live cricket score, IND vs BAN live streaming online, Cricket News, Sonyliv app, Sony Sports Network 
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live.

LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 4, Score

Dhaka: Mehidy Hasan Miraz has ripped the Test wide open with a stunning spell in which he accounted for Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli to leave India struggling in the chase of 145 at stumps. Miraz took three wickets as India finished the day at 45/4, still, 100 runs away from a win.

Also Read:

Brief scores: Bangladesh 227 & 231 all out in 70.2 overs (Litton Das 73, Nurul Hasan 31; Axar Patel 3-58, Mohammed Siraj 2-41) lead India 314 by 144 runs

LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and live score updates from Dhaka. Check LIVE streaming details.

Live Updates

  • 9:43 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: Big open spaces on the off-side. Bangladesh wants Ashwin on strike and that is the right move. If India can get out of this, they would feel extremely lucky.

  • 9:41 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: Bangladesh has been phenomenal with their bowling and fielding as well. Iyer holds the key here and he would hope for support from Ashwin. IND needs 71 to win

  • 9:38 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: Axar Patel clean bowled! Mehidy picks up his fifth. Bangladesh nearing a historic Test win against India. Ashwin walks in to join Iyer.

  • 9:31 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: Oh dear, Pant is out! He is leg-before wicket. Mehidy picks up another wicket and Bangladesh is over the moon. Shreyas Iyer walks into the middle with the team reeling.

  • 9:27 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: Mehidy has bowled really well. His run-up and his rhythm have been really good. He has hit the right notes on the second essay. IND needs 74 to win.

  • 9:25 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: It has not been a high-scoring Test match, but it has been an exciting one. Hosts need five wickets. Axar Patel looks good with the bat here, he needs to do more.

  • 9:23 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: Pant picks up a crucial couple of runs with a sweep. He is surely not allowing Shakib to settle down.

  • 9:22 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: And guess what, Pant reverse-sweeps it for a boundary. What confidence, Shakib would now be worried as to how to keep Pant quiet. IND Needs 77 to Win

  • 9:20 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: And then Mehidy bangs it short and Axar jumps onto it and picks up a valuable boundary. Big appeal, looks like missing leg. It is all happening at the Sher-e-Bangla.

  • 9:19 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: Bangladesh is surely not making it easy with an in-out field. Mehidy and Shakib are operating at the moment. Pant is looking to be positive.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 25, 2022 9:41 AM IST

Updated Date: December 25, 2022 9:42 AM IST