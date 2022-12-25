LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: Mehidy Picks Five; Ashwin Joins Iyer

Top Recommended Stories
Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4
Dhaka: Mehidy Hasan Miraz has ripped the Test wide open with a stunning spell in which he accounted for Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli to leave India struggling in the chase of 145 at stumps. Miraz took three wickets as India finished the day at 45/4, still, 100 runs away from a win.
Brief scores: Bangladesh 227 & 231 all out in 70.2 overs (Litton Das 73, Nurul Hasan 31; Axar Patel 3-58, Mohammed Siraj 2-41) lead India 314 by 144 runs
