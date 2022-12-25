live

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: Visitors on Shaky Ground in 145 Chase

LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and live score updates from Dhaka. Check LIVE streaming details. 

Updated: December 25, 2022 8:14 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Jaydev Unadkat

3* (8) 0x4, 0x6

Axar Patel

26 (54) 3x4, 0x6

Taijul Islam

(8-4-8-0)*

Mehidy Hasan

(8-3-12-3)
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live.

LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 4, Score

Dhaka: Mehidy Hasan Miraz has ripped the Test wide open with a stunning spell in which he accounted for Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli to leave India struggling in the chase of 145 at stumps. Miraz took three wickets as India finished the day at 45/4, still, 100 runs away from a win.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 227 & 231 all out in 70.2 overs (Litton Das 73, Nurul Hasan 31; Axar Patel 3-58, Mohammed Siraj 2-41) lead India 314 by 144 runs

Live Updates

  • 8:15 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: Without a doubt, Bangladesh start with spinners after what they did last evening. Shakib would be hopeful that his spinners, along with him – can do the job.

  • 8:10 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: Important for India to see off the first hour, but that does not mean they do not make the most of loose deliveries.

  • 8:06 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: Axar Patel has got a hang of things and he could be the key now. He would hope for support from the rest.

  • 8:04 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: India has valuable WTC points at stake and also a reputation – they have never lost a Test against Bangladesh.

  • 8:03 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: The Kohli dismissal must have hurt India at the stroke of stumps on Day 3. Kohli did not look happy with some of the Bangladeshi cricketers after his dismissal.

  • 8:00 AM IST

  • 7:59 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: “We just tried to be positive, the wicket was turning, so we had to bowl well against them, they have some really good batters. If we get two early wickets in the morning, we can go for the win. That was an excellent ball (against Kohli) I tried to bowl into the rough. Got some turn on that ball. If we get early wickets we have a chance. I believe I can do well tomorrow,” Mehidy Hasan.

  • 7:57 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: How good was Mehidy last evening? He was on a roll. Bangladesh will hope he comes to the party again on Sunday.

  • 7:56 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: Contributions would be needed from everyone if India wants to win it. The intent was questionable on Saturday, will they be a little more aggressive today?

  • 7:54 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: The pitch is assisting spinners and it will surely not be easy for India. Bangladesh would feel confident about its chances.

