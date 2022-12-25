live

LIVE BLOG | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: Iyer, Ashwin Star as Visitors Whitewash Hosts

LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and live score updates from Dhaka. Check LIVE streaming details. 

Updated: December 25, 2022 11:16 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Shreyas Iyer

29* (46) 4x4, 0x6

Ravichandran Ashwin

42 (62) 4x4, 1x6

Mehidy Hasan

(19-4-63-5)*

Shakib Al Hasan

(14-0-50-2)
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live.

LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 4, Score

Dhaka: Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin stepped it up when it mattered the most for India on Day 4 at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium on Sunday to take the side over the line by three wickets in a tense finish. Spare a thought for the Bangladeshi players, who kept fighting till the very end at Mirpur.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 227 in 73.5 overs and 231 in 70.2 overs lost to India 314 in 86.3 overs and 145/7 in 47 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 42 not out, Axar Patel 34; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5/63, Shakib Al Hasan 2/50) by three wickets

Live Updates

  • 11:17 AM IST

  • 11:14 AM IST

    WTC Points Table Updated: Following the win, India whitewashed Bangladesh 2-0 and strengthened their position in the current World Test Championship cycle, and kept their hopes of making the final alive. India is now in the second spot in the WTC points table after 13 matches. India has 87 points and a win percentage of 55.77. Australia is still at the top of the points table with 120 points.

  • 10:49 AM IST

    AS IT HAPPENED | India win! Ashwin hits the winning runs. India whitewashes Bangladesh 2-0. The smiles are back on the faces of the Indian dressing-room. What a finish to the year for India. Shakib and Co. are heartbroken. What a Test we have witnessed at the Sher-e-Bangla. India wins by three wickets.

  • 10:47 AM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: Another boundary and India is now a stroke away from a win and a whitewash over Bangladesh.

  • 10:46 AM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: Ashwin hits a six, and India new need 10 runs to win. What a moment for India. Ashwin picks up a couple of the edge. India is surely going over the line.

  • 10:45 AM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: You can see that the dressing room is also relaxed now. The same dressing room was tense in the first 30 minutes of Day 4. Things have changed and all thanks to Iyer and Ashwin.

  • 10:40 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: Bangladesh still believe they can do it and hence they are being chirpy while trying to pump up the bowler. Nurul has been good from behind the stumps.

  • 10:36 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: India now needs 20 to win. Ashwin and Iyer have been brilliant. They have soaked up the pressure well.

  • 10:28 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: Four more, this time of the outside edge off Ashwin. India will not worry about how the runs come as long as they are inching closer. This Test has gone right down to the wire. This game is not over yet.

  • 10:27 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 2nd Test Day 4 Score: Another boundary, this time of the bat of Ashwin. India inch closer as Ashwin is enjoying the fight here. Ind needs 30 to win

