Top Recommended Stories
LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ban, 3rd ODI: Rahul & Co. Look to Avoid ‘Banglawash’
LIVE | Ind vs Ban Updates: Third ODI match, India vs Bangladesh, Preview, Playing XI, Prediction and Toss. LIVE updates here. Check LIVE streaming details and start time.
LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates
In what could be called an unfortunate incident, India captain Rohit Sharma picked up an injury during the second ODI versus Bangladesh in Dhaka. With Rohit certain to miss the final ODI, it would be interesting to see if he is ready in time for the Tests vs Bangladesh which starts on December 14. The Indian board is going to come out with an update on his availability for the Tests soon. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest on Rohit.
Also Read:
- IND Vs BAN Dec 10 Video: India Lost Series, Will Rohit Sharma's Exit Impact The Third ODI? Watch Video
- Not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Or Neeraj Chopra - Pravin Tambe Is India's Most Searched Sportsperson On Google In 2022
- BCCI Announces Updated Squad For 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh After Rohit Sharma's Injury
LIVE | Ind vs Ban Updates: Third ODI match, India vs Bangladesh, Preview, Playing XI, Prediction and Toss. LIVE updates here. Check LIVE streaming details and start time.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.