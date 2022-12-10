live

LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ban, 3rd ODI: Rahul & Co. Look to Avoid ‘Banglawash’

LIVE | Ind vs Ban Updates: Third ODI match, India vs Bangladesh, Preview, Playing XI, Prediction and Toss. LIVE updates here. Check LIVE streaming details and start time. 

Updated: December 10, 2022 8:08 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ind vs Ban 3rd ODI LIVE UPDATES

LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates

In what could be called an unfortunate incident, India captain Rohit Sharma picked up an injury during the second ODI versus Bangladesh in Dhaka. With Rohit certain to miss the final ODI, it would be interesting to see if he is ready in time for the Tests vs Bangladesh which starts on December 14. The Indian board is going to come out with an update on his availability for the Tests soon. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest on Rohit.

Live Updates

  • 8:05 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ban, 3rd ODI: In the previous match, Mehidy Hasan became only the second player to hit a century while batting at number 8

  • 7:48 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ban, 3rd ODI: In about a few hours from now, we will have the third and final ODI. The KL Rahul-led side would like to avoid the whitewash.

  • 10:30 PM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ban, 3rd ODI: Given they will be eyeing a historic 3-0 result, it’s highly unlikely that Bangladesh will be making changes to their winning combination.
  • 10:22 PM IST
    Dream11 Fantasy Team

    Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul
    Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Litton Das
    All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan (C), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar
    Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj
  • 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Remember, while India is missing some of their big stars – Bangladesh is also without Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed.

  • 7:57 PM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Bangladesh was able to continue their streak of not losing an ODI series at home since 2016 after surviving a scare from Rohit Sharma in the second ODI.
  • 7:25 PM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Mustafizur looked unplayable in that final phase in Mirpur, but will he be effective on a much better Chattogram wicket?
  • 7:04 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: There could be a number of new personnel for India with so many players carrying injuries or niggles.

  • 6:42 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs Bangladesh: Bruised and heartbroken India will look to win the last ODI and carry some kind of confidence into the Test series.

  • 6:21 PM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: “We are going to play good brand of cricket, we are going to keep improving no matter who we play. Our job is to play to our potential and to keep getting better wherever we have to. That’s the mindset we are in, and we keep looking at improving, wherever that might be,” Washington Sundar said at the pre-match presser.

Published Date: December 10, 2022 8:06 AM IST

Updated Date: December 10, 2022 8:08 AM IST