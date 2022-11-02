LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Score, T20 World Cup 2022

After a loss against South Africa at Perth, India would like to get back to winning ways when they take on Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see if India is ready to make changes to its XI after the loss vs SA. In hours from now, the match will start, stay hooked to india.com for all the latest updates.

Follow ball-by-ball commentary and score updates of T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Match 35 from Adelaide Oval. Check streaming details.

Live Updates

  • 12:02 PM IST

    When India and Bangladesh met last time in the T20 World Cup, it led to a heart-stopping one-run win for the former in Bengaluru in 2016. Whenever these two teams meet on the field, there is always drama, emotions and cricketing brilliance combined to make it an unforgettable match for fans from both countries.

  • 11:56 AM IST

    Bangladesh, on the other hand, arrive into this match on the back of a thrilling three-run win over Zimbabwe in Brisbane. In their campaign where they are also in with a chance to qualify for the semifinals, pacer Taskin Ahmed has been a standout performer for them.

  • 11:54 AM IST

    Against South Africa, India was undone by fiery pace and bounce from a tall four-man pace attack, led by Lungi Ngidi's four wickets. Every batter faltered, barring Suryakumar Yadav, who made a brilliant counter-attacking 68 and carried India to a decent score.

  • 11:50 AM IST

    For India, their fourth Super 12 match against Group 2 opponents Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday is a good opportunity to correct the wrongs from their five-wicket loss to South Africa at Perth in order to keep themselves in the hunt for a spot in semifinals.

  • 11:50 AM IST

    A win would almost seal India's spot in the semis, while a win would help Bangladesh stay in the competition.

  • 11:47 AM IST

    The toss in all probability will take place on time. Rain is not there at the moment and that is good news for fans.

  • 11:46 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the upcoming India-Bangladesh clash at the Adelaide Oval.