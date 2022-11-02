LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Score, T20 World Cup 2022

After a loss against South Africa at Perth, India would like to get back to winning ways when they take on Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see if India is ready to make changes to its XI after the loss vs SA. In hours from now, the match will start, stay hooked to india.com for all the latest updates.Also Read - IND vs BAN Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022 Match in India on TV and Online

LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and score updates of T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Match 35 from Adelaide Oval. Check streaming details. Also Read - LIVE | Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Score Updates: O'Dowd-Cooper Keep Dutch Ahead In Chase