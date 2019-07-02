Live Updates

  • 6:54 PM IST

  • 6:52 PM IST

    BAN vs IND Live Score And Updates: Bowled! 5-fer to finish a tremendous last over from MUSTAFIZUR RAHMAN. On middle and leg, Shami moves across to paddle but misses. The ball goes onto hit the stumps. INDIA FINISH WITH 314/9 FROM THEIR 50 OVERS. India 314/9 in 50 overs vs Bangladesh at Edgbaston. Rohit 104, Rahul 77, Mustafizur 5/59

  • 6:51 PM IST

    OUT! Mustafizur removes MS Dhoni for 35. No Dhoni magic in the last over, Slower bouncer away from the body, Dhoni looks to flat bat it but gets the top edge. It comes off the upper half of his bat and goes to the left of mid-on. Shakib moves across to his left hand side and takes an easy catch. IND 312/7 in 49.3 overs vs BAN

  • 6:44 PM IST

    FOUR! Dhoni rolling back the years and silencing his critics here. Slower delivery around off, Dhoni cuts it and pierces the gap through point for a boundary. India 311/6 in 49 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 6:42 PM IST

    Mustafizur picked up the crucial scalp to dent Team India at death!

  • 6:42 PM IST

    FOUR! Driven with brutality by Dhoni! Length ball around off, Dhoni uses his bottom hand and drives it with power through covers for a boundary. India 305/6 in 48.2 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 6:38 PM IST

    BAN vs IND Live Score And Updates: OUT! Mustafizur Rahman removes Dinesh Karthik for 8. Karthik does not leave a lasting impression in his first outing. Mustafizur bends his back on this one and bowls a slower bouncer. Karthik looks to pull but the ball rises onto him. He ends up getting a top edge which goes to the left of cover. Mosaddek there moves on that side and takes a simple catch. India 298/6 in 47.3 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 6:32 PM IST

    FOUR! That’s creamed by Dinesh Karthik, he slams his first boundary of the innings. Saifuddin bowls it full around off, Karthik plays it through point and gets a boundary. India 295/5 in 46.4 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 6:27 PM IST

    FOUR! Punched and punched with power by Dhoni, he finally finds the fence. Good length ball around off from Fizz, Dhoni gets on his backfoot and punches it hard through point for a boundary. India 285/5 in 45.2 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 6:23 PM IST

    Shakib Al Hasan picks up the crucial wicket of Rishabh Pant, the young Indian batsman misses out on World Cup half-century!

India vs Bangladesh LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: This match, between Bangladesh and India, holds added importance to both the teams in their bid to earn a spot in the semi-finals of ICC World Cup 2019. India with 11 points are yet to confirm their position, while Bangladesh have earned seven points so far and have only two matches left.After suffering their first defeat against England, India would take extra precautions against a spirited Bangladesh team. Other than the last defeat, Virat Kohli & Co. have looked a balanced unit, despite suffering some injury issues. On the other hand, playing consistent cricket throughout the ICC World Cup 2019, the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side have been in the middle of a good run. Though results have not come in their favour in all the matches, they can take pride from their hearty performance. Shakib Al Hasan has been their standout player, while all others have done their jobs to perfection.

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND 314/9 in 50 overs vs BAN

Toss: Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bat first against Bangladesh.

Date: July 2, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Weather Forecast

The fans should not be worried as the chances of rain in Birmingham today is almost non-existent. A full match can be expected as the conditions will likely remain sunny throughout the day. However, there can be some clouds cover in between but they would not be possessing great threats. The temperature is expected to hover around 16-18 degree Celcius.

Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim, Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Saikat, Mehidy/Rubel, Saifuddin, Mortaza(C) and Mustafizur.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

SQUADS

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal.

 