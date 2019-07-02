Live Updates

  • 5:23 PM IST

    BAN vs IND Live Updates: OUT! Rubel Hossain removes KL Rahul for 77. Rahul departs! Slower delivery outside off, Rahul looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge which goes to Mushfiqur behind the stumps. He makes no mistake and takes a simple catch. Once again Rahul gets a start in this World Cup but cannot convert it. India 195/2 in 32.5 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 5:20 PM IST

    FOUR! Exquisite from the Indian captain! Overpitched on off, Kohli gets on his front foot and drives it handsomely straight as an arrow for a beautiful boundary. India 195/1 in 32.2 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 5:10 PM IST

    OUT! Soumya Sarka removes Rohit Sharma for 104. This has come against the run of play. End of a terrific knock this. Knowing Rohit though he will be gutted. Sarkar bowls it full around off, Rohit looks to hit it over mid off. He does not the time it well though as the bat turns in his hand. It goes to the right of mid off. India 180/1 in 29.3 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 5:05 PM IST

    All hail the ‘HITMAN’, what a player, what a champion for Team India!

  • 5:05 PM IST

    BAN vs IND Live Score And Updates: HUNDRED! Rohit Sharma slams 26th ODI century. His 4th in this World Cup. What a player! What a knock this has been! The Hit Man gets to his 26th ODI hundred with a cut to deep point. He raises the bat in appreciation and soaks in all the applause. India 170/0 in 29 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 4:57 PM IST

    Short ball around the body, Rahul looks to pull but misses. Mushfiqur goes up in appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Review not taken by Mashrafe. Extremely tidy over from Sarkar. IND 165/0 in 26 overs vs BAN

  • 4:49 PM IST

    SIX! Beautiful, delightful from Rohit! Probably the best shot of the game. 300th six of the World Cup. This is full and on off, Rohit extends his arms and just lofts it nonchalantly over the bowler’s head for a biggie. Also, the 150 is up for India!

  • 4:46 PM IST

    Some passionate Indian fans gets ready for the match!

  • 4:40 PM IST

    FOUR! Rohit seems to have stepped on the gas here. A six earlier in the over and now a four. He steps down the track, makes it into a full toss and lofts it over the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary. 13 from the over. India 139/0 in 22 overs vs Bangladesh

  • 4:34 PM IST

    SIX! That is colossal from Rohit, it’s outta here! Right off the middle of the bat. Also, the risk was minimum as Rohit hit it with the turn. This is floated up on off, Rohit lofts it high and handsome over the long on fence. IND 132/0 in 21.2 overs vs BAN

India vs Bangladesh LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: This match, between Bangladesh and India, holds added importance to both the teams in their bid to earn a spot in the semi-finals of ICC World Cup 2019. India with 11 points are yet to confirm their position, while Bangladesh have earned seven points so far and have only two matches left.After suffering their first defeat against England, India would take extra precautions against a spirited Bangladesh team. Other than the last defeat, Virat Kohli & Co. have looked a balanced unit, despite suffering some injury issues. On the other hand, playing consistent cricket throughout the ICC World Cup 2019, the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side have been in the middle of a good run. Though results have not come in their favour in all the matches, they can take pride from their hearty performance. Shakib Al Hasan has been their standout player, while all others have done their jobs to perfection.

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND 195/2 in 32.4 overs vs BAN

Toss: Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bat first against Bangladesh.

Date: July 2, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Weather Forecast

The fans should not be worried as the chances of rain in Birmingham today is almost non-existent. A full match can be expected as the conditions will likely remain sunny throughout the day. However, there can be some clouds cover in between but they would not be possessing great threats. The temperature is expected to hover around 16-18 degree Celcius.

Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim, Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Saikat, Mehidy/Rubel, Saifuddin, Mortaza(C) and Mustafizur.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

SQUADS

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal.

 