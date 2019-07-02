Live Updates

  • 11:26 PM IST

  • 11:25 PM IST

    ROHIT SHARMA HAS BEEN NAMED THE MAN OF THE MATCH. He says he had a great feeling at the start of the game. Tells it was a used pitch and hence he started slowly. In the first game, Rohit says the conditions were challenging and in the last game the pitch was slow and England bowled good slower balls. Says batting first, there was no scoreboard pressure. Says he was lucky and tells fortune favours the brave. Tells the idea is to pressure on the bowlers once he is set. On being informed about him registering his fourth century in this World Cup, Rohit says that he leaves things happened in the past behind and takes every day as a new day. Adds what has happened today has happened and now he is focusing on the next game.

  • 11:18 PM IST
    BAN vs IND Live Score And Updates: A close margin of victory in the end but India always seemed comfortable. They become the second team after Australia to qualify into the semis and sadly for Bangladesh, they are out of the tournament. They tried hard, but India were too good.

    315 may not have been a huge target to chase but India were superb on a slowish track. Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah were excellent with the new balls and then Shami started well, though he went for plenty towards the end. The pick of the bowlers was Hardik Pandya, who kept on taking wickets at crucial intervals and ended up with 3 scalps. Bumrah took 4 but those were cheap wickets, coming right at the end.
  • 11:13 PM IST

    Joy for Team India, Agony for Bangladesh!

  • 11:06 PM IST

    Bowled! Perfect yorker ocne again. Too good for the number 11 batsman. It is on middle and off, Mustafizur looks to put his bat down but he misses. 2 in 2 for Bumrah. He won’t get a hat-trick though are Bangladesh are bowled out. INDIA WIN BY 28 RUNS AND QUALIFY FOR THE SEMI-FINALS. India (314/9) beat Bangladesh (286-all out) by 28 runs to secure semifinals berth. Shakib 66, Saifuddin 51*, Bumrah 4/55, Hardik 3/60

  • 10:57 PM IST

    BAN vs IND Live Updates: FOUR! 37 needed off 21 balls. Short on the body, Saifuddin pulls it towards the backward square leg fence for a boundary. Too late for Bangladesh? Seems like Bangladesh didn’t take a leaf out of India’s mistakes from the last game. A better beginning would have helped them further.

  • 10:52 PM IST

    It’s CARNIVAL of sorts for Team India fans at Edgbaston!

  • 10:52 PM IST

    FOUR! That is hit with venom by Rubel, take that Bumrah! Good length ball on off, Rubel smashes it over the bowler’s head for a boundary. BAN 272/8 in 46 overs, need 43 runs to win vs IND (314/9)

  • 10:50 PM IST

    FOUR! Extremely well played this. Saifuddin won’t die without trying. Full on off, Saifuddin creams it wide of long off for a boundary.

  • 10:47 PM IST

    And the party comes to an end for Sabbir Rahman!

India vs Bangladesh LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: This match, between Bangladesh and India, holds added importance to both the teams in their bid to earn a spot in the semi-finals of ICC World Cup 2019. India with 11 points are yet to confirm their position, while Bangladesh have earned seven points so far and have only two matches left.After suffering their first defeat against England, India would take extra precautions against a spirited Bangladesh team. Other than the last defeat, Virat Kohli & Co. have looked a balanced unit, despite suffering some injury issues. On the other hand, playing consistent cricket throughout the ICC World Cup 2019, the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side have been in the middle of a good run. Though results have not come in their favour in all the matches, they can take pride from their hearty performance. Shakib Al Hasan has been their standout player, while all others have done their jobs to perfection.

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates: INDIA (314/8) beat BAN (286-all out) by 28 Runs

Toss: Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bat first against Bangladesh.

Date: July 2, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Weather Forecast

The fans should not be worried as the chances of rain in Birmingham today is almost non-existent. A full match can be expected as the conditions will likely remain sunny throughout the day. However, there can be some clouds cover in between but they would not be possessing great threats. The temperature is expected to hover around 16-18 degree Celcius.

Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim, Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Saikat, Mehidy/Rubel, Saifuddin, Mortaza(C) and Mustafizur.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

SQUADS

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal.

 