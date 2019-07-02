Live Updates

  • 9:55 PM IST
    BAN vs IND Live Score And Updates: OUT! Hardik Pandya removes Shakib Al Hasan for 66. Is that the end of this chase for Bangladesh? Shakib makes room as Pandya runs in. Pandya follows him with his slower one. Shakib is early in his drive and ends up chipping it straight to Dinesh Karthik at cover. Body blow this for Bangladesh. One might feel India have served the knockout blow here. Shakib’s lone fight comes to an end. Bangladesh 179/6 in 33.5 overs, need 136 runs to win vs India (314/9)
  • 9:52 PM IST
    FOUR! Sabbir is off the mark with a boundary. Short ball on off, Rahman guides it down the third man fence for a boundary.
  • 9:46 PM IST

    OUT! Jasprit Bumrah removes Mosadek Hossain for 3. Another chop on! Bumrah gets his first. Slower one, bowled at 119 kph. Mosaddek was struggling to pick the slower ones and this time he is completely outdone by it. He looks to run it down but gets a thick inside edge onto the stumps. Bangladesh struggling here in this chase. They need someone to support Shakib Al Hasan.
    Bangladesh 173/5 in 32.2 overs, need 142 runs to win vs India (314/9)

  • 9:40 PM IST

    Second wicket for Hardik Pandya!

  • 9:34 PM IST

    BAN vs IND Live Updates: OUT! Hardik Pandya removes Liton Das for 22. Another budding stand is broken. Hardik bangs it in short. It comes quicker than Liton expected. Also it is at an uncomfortable height, Das still goes for the pull but it comes off the upper half of his bat. It lobs up and goes to the left of mid-wicket. Dinesh Karthik takes a simple catch. Second wicket in the game for Pandya. He did not have a good day with the bat but he is proving his worth with the bat. Bangladesh 163/4 in 30 overs, need 152 runs to win vs India (314/9)

  • 9:29 PM IST

    SIX! That’s hammered away by Liton Das. Full on middle, Liton smashes it over the long on fence for a maximum. That was a meaty blow by Das.

  • 9:27 PM IST

    On the pads, Shakib flicks it towards square leg. Shakib runs the first one hard and goes for the second. Hardik gets to the ball and sends a good throw at the keeper’s end. Virat Kohli dislodges the bails as Shakib puts in a dive. He looks confident. The umpire takes it upstairs and replays show Shakib’s dive saved him. BAN 150/3 in 28.3 overs vs IND (314/9)

  • 9:25 PM IST

    Shakib Al Hasan continues his ‘golden run of form’ in ICC World Cup 2019!

  • 9:22 PM IST

    BAN vs IND Live Score And Updates: FOUR! FIFTY! Shakib Al Hasan slams 46th ODI half-century, his 6th 50+ in the tournament. Good length ball around off, Shakib punches it through covers and scores a magnificent boundary. Bangladesh 147/3 in 28 overs, need 168 runs to win vs India (314/9)

  • 9:15 PM IST

    Great shot but fantastic fielding from KL Rahul, 6 runs from the over! Short ball on the body, Liton plays a wonderful pull towards backward square leg. Rahul runs to his right and puts a dive to save a certain boundary. Bangladesh 139/3 in 27 overs, need 176 runs to win vs India (314/9)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: This match, between Bangladesh and India, holds added importance to both the teams in their bid to earn a spot in the semi-finals of ICC World Cup 2019. India with 11 points are yet to confirm their position, while Bangladesh have earned seven points so far and have only two matches left.After suffering their first defeat against England, India would take extra precautions against a spirited Bangladesh team. Other than the last defeat, Virat Kohli & Co. have looked a balanced unit, despite suffering some injury issues. On the other hand, playing consistent cricket throughout the ICC World Cup 2019, the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side have been in the middle of a good run. Though results have not come in their favour in all the matches, they can take pride from their hearty performance. Shakib Al Hasan has been their standout player, while all others have done their jobs to perfection.

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN – 173/5 in 32.2 overs vs IND (314/9)

Toss: Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bat first against Bangladesh.

Date: July 2, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Weather Forecast

The fans should not be worried as the chances of rain in Birmingham today is almost non-existent. A full match can be expected as the conditions will likely remain sunny throughout the day. However, there can be some clouds cover in between but they would not be possessing great threats. The temperature is expected to hover around 16-18 degree Celcius.

Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim, Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Saikat, Mehidy/Rubel, Saifuddin, Mortaza(C) and Mustafizur.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

SQUADS

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal.

 