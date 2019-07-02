Live Updates

  • 8:20 PM IST

    FOUR! Poor start from Chahal, Shakib has cashed on it. Not the start Chahal would have wanted. Floated on the pads, Shakib paddles it fine down the leg side for a boundary. Bangladesh 57/1 in 12.2 overs, need 258 runs to win vs India (314/9)

  • 8:13 PM IST
    BAN vs IND Live Updates: India have taken a REVIEW and the man in question is Soumya Sarkar!
    NOT OUT! Team India has lost their sole review early in the innings. Good length ball pitching on middle, it nips back in sharply. Sarkar looks to defend but the ball hits him on his pad. The Indian players put a big appeal but it is turned down. Kohli has a chat with Shami and then decides to take it upstairs. Ultra Edge rolls in and it a touch and go decision as the ball seems to have hit the bat and pad at a very similar time. The TV umpire does not have a conclusive view so the decision stays as the on-field umpire’s.
  • 8:12 PM IST

    Lovely from Sarkar! Shami bowls a good length well wide on off, Soumya leans into the drive and plays it through extra-cover for a boundary. Beautiful timing. BAN 52/1 in 11.1 overs vs IND (314/9)

  • 8:05 PM IST

    India’s most successful bowler from CWC 2019 strikes – Mohammed Shami!

  • 8:01 PM IST

    OUT! Mohammed Shami removes Tamim Iqbal for 22. Chopped on! India’s strike bowler this World Cup has given them the breakthrough. Good length ball just outside off, Tamim looks to run it down to third man but it comes off the toe end of his bat. The ball then goes onto disturb the stumps. Big wicket for India. Bangladesh 39/1 in 9.3 overs, need 276 runs to win vs India (314/9)

  • 7:52 PM IST

    FOUR! First boundary for Sarkar, he gets his act together finally. This should actually settle his nerves. Shami bowls a pitched up delivery at 141 kmph and Sarkar obliges with a delectable drive on the up. Bangladesh 34/0 in 8 overs, need 281 runs to win vs India (314/9)

  • 7:47 PM IST

    Bangladesh have got off to a decent start in the steep chase!

  • 7:43 PM IST

    BAN vs IND Live Score And Updates: Five Runs, Overthrows! Hardik is the culprit here. Bumrah bowls back of a length delivery cramping the batsman for room. Sarkar taps it in front of backward point and sets off for a sharp single. Pandya took a shy at stumps and Chahal fails to stop it despite a valiant dive. Bangladesh 23/0 in 5.3 overs vs India (314/9)

  • 7:35 PM IST

    FOUR! Another gorgeous drive from Tamim, simply exquisite. Bhuvneshwar bowls it on a length outside off, Tamim cuts it with ease through point for his 3rd boundary of the game. BAN 16/0 in 3 overs, need 299 runs to win vs IND (314/9)

  • 7:31 PM IST

    FOUR! Second boundary of the over, good over for Bangladesh – 9 off it. Bumrah comes ’round the wicket and serves it on a length outside off. Bumrah, on this occasion is guilty of giving Tamim width to play with. Tamim accepts the invitation and cuts it through point for a boundary. Expensive start for Bumrah. Bangladesh 10/0 in 2 overs vs India (314/9)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: This match, between Bangladesh and India, holds added importance to both the teams in their bid to earn a spot in the semi-finals of ICC World Cup 2019. India with 11 points are yet to confirm their position, while Bangladesh have earned seven points so far and have only two matches left.After suffering their first defeat against England, India would take extra precautions against a spirited Bangladesh team. Other than the last defeat, Virat Kohli & Co. have looked a balanced unit, despite suffering some injury issues. On the other hand, playing consistent cricket throughout the ICC World Cup 2019, the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side have been in the middle of a good run. Though results have not come in their favour in all the matches, they can take pride from their hearty performance. Shakib Al Hasan has been their standout player, while all others have done their jobs to perfection.

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN – 39/1 in 9.3 overs vs IND (314/9)

Toss: Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bat first against Bangladesh.

Date: July 2, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Weather Forecast

The fans should not be worried as the chances of rain in Birmingham today is almost non-existent. A full match can be expected as the conditions will likely remain sunny throughout the day. However, there can be some clouds cover in between but they would not be possessing great threats. The temperature is expected to hover around 16-18 degree Celcius.

Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim, Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Saikat, Mehidy/Rubel, Saifuddin, Mortaza(C) and Mustafizur.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

SQUADS

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal.

 