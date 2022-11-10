LIVE | India vs England Score, 2nd S/F T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit & Co. Eye Final Berth

LIVE | India vs England Updates, 2nd Semi-Final: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and get all scores and updates here for semi-final 2 at Adelaide Oval. Check LIVE Streaming details...

Updated: November 10, 2022 11:16 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ind vs Eng Semi-final 2, Ind vs Eng live score, Ind vs Eng live updates, India vs England live score, India vs England live cricket score, Ind vs Eng live streaming online, Ind vs Eng live cricket score, T20 World Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022 live score, T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 live score streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 schedule, T20 World Cup 2022 timing, T20 World Cup 2022 weather, T20 World Cup 2022 live updates, T20 WC 2022, T20 WC 2022 live streaming, T20 WC 2022 live score updates, T20 WC 2022 live cricket score, T20 WC 2022 schedule, T20 WC 2022 timings, Ind vs Eng, India vs England, Ind vs Eng live streaming, Ind vs Eng live score streaming, Ind vs Eng live updates, Cricket News
India vs England, 2nd Semi-Final - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE | India vs England Score, 2nd S/F T20 World Cup 2022

So here we are, India is ready to take on England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday for a spot in the final. A day back, Pakistan beat New Zealand to become the first team to enter the summit clash. India could have a slight advantage over England at Adelaide. The venue has been a good hunting ground for the team. Clashes between England and India in T20Is have been frequent and competitive in the past few years, including in the bilateral series in July. But they have not met in a T20 World Cup match for a decade, or in the knockout phase of an ICC tournament since the 2013 Champions Trophy final.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 11:15 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs England Score: The toss is scheduled to take place on time. It is overcast, but there is no rain as of now. Fans would hope it remains this way.

  • 11:13 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs England Score: What a game lies ahead for fans at large. India takes on England in semi-final 2 at the Adelaide Oval for a place in the final. Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the upcoming blockbuster.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 10, 2022 11:09 AM IST

Updated Date: November 10, 2022 11:16 AM IST