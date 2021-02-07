Live Cricket Streaming India vs England 1st Test Day 4

The excitement of Test cricket continues as Day 4 of the 1st Test between India and England is all set to get underway on Sunday. The first Test match between India and England 1st Test will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

England remained on the top at the end of the third day of the first Test against India after Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara led the hosts' fightback to reduce their first innings deficit to 321 runs. India ended Day 3 on 257 runs for six wickets in reply to England's 578 at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium. England reduced India to 73/4 earlier in the day with captain Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill being dismissed cheaply. Pujara and Pant then put up a 119-run stand for the fifth wicket with the latter going after England spinner Jack Leach. Pant smashed 91 off 88 balls before becoming Dom Bess's fourth wicket of the day. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs England 1st Test Day4 Match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.

When is India vs England 1st Test Day 4 match?

The India vs England 1st Test Day 4 match will start on Sunday, February 7.

What are the timings of the India vs England 1st Test Day 4 match?

The India vs England 1st Test Day 4 match will start at 09:30 AM IST.

Where is the India vs England 1st Test Day 4 match being played?

The India vs England 1st Test Day 4 match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs England 1st Test Day 4 match?

The India vs England 1st Test Day 4 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs England 1st Test Day 4 match?

The India vs England 1st Test Day 4 match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

What are the Playing XIs for the India vs England 1st Test Day 4 match?

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson