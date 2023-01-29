LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women’s T20 WC Final Score: Ind Bundle Eng For 68

Top Recommended Stories
India vs England, U19 Women's T20 WC Final
LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women's WC Final Score: Here are the live updates of India Women vs England Women Under-19 World Cup 2023 Final. Stay tuned to this space for the live updates.
LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W U-19 World Cup 2023 Final
India captain Shafali Verma has won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the final of the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Sunday.
Both sides are unchanged in their playing elevens from their respective semifinal clashes, with the entrance for the final free of charge for the spectators.
While India stormed into the final with comprehensive wins, barring a blip against Australia in the Super Sixes, England are yet to be beaten and have registered thumping victories too.
India Women U19: Shafali Verma(c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh(w), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav
England Women U19: Grace Scrivens(c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale(w), Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker
