LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women’s T20 WC Final Score: Ind Bundle Eng For 68

LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women's WC Final Score: Here are the live updates of India Women vs England Women Under-19 World Cup 2023 Final. Stay tuned to this space for the live updates.

Updated: January 29, 2023 6:46 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W U-19 WC 2023 Final: Shafali Verma & Co. Look To Clinch The World Cup

LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W U-19 World Cup 2023 Final

India captain Shafali Verma has won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the final of the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Both sides are unchanged in their playing elevens from their respective semifinal clashes, with the entrance for the final free of charge for the spectators.

While India stormed into the final with comprehensive wins, barring a blip against Australia in the Super Sixes, England are yet to be beaten and have registered thumping victories too.

IND-W vs ENG-W Playing XIs

India Women U19: Shafali Verma(c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh(w), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav

England Women U19: Grace Scrivens(c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale(w), Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker

Live Updates

  • 6:52 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women’s T20 WC Final Score: MAXIMUM!!!. What a great way to punish the bowlers. In two overs India is on 16.
    IND-W U19 16/0 (2)

  • 6:50 PM IST

  • 6:49 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women’s T20 WC Final Score: Sophia Smale comes to bowl the second over.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women’s T20 WC Final Score: It was a great over for India as the batter scored five runs easily. India will easily win this game if they will build a partnership.
    IND-W U19 5/0 (1)

  • 6:47 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women’s T20 WC Final Score: And the second innings starts. India started with a four. What a way to start the innings.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women’s T20 WC Final Score: Indian openers are getting ready to chase the target. This is not a big target. Now, India needs a partnership and they can easily chase this score. On, the other hand England bowlers will look for early wickets to put pressure.

  • 6:40 PM IST

  • 6:38 PM IST

  • 6:36 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women’s T20 WC Final Score: It was a great performance by the Indian bowling unit who kept silent England’s lethal batting side. India is holding the advantage in the game the. Now, the eyes will be on Indian batters.

  • 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women’s T20 WC Final Score: Woah England bowled out for 68 runs what a great start performance by India.

Published Date: January 29, 2023 6:34 PM IST

