  LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women's T20 WC Final Score
live

LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women’s T20 WC Final Score: Sadhu Draws First Blood For Ind

LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women's WC Final Score: Here are the live updates of India Women vs England Women Under-19 World Cup 2023 Final. Stay tuned to this space for the live updates.

Updated: January 29, 2023 5:19 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W U-19 WC 2023 Final: Shafali Verma & Co. Look To Clinch The World Cup

LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W U-19 World Cup 2023 Final

The Indian team are on a cusp of history as they take on England in the final of the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. India have never won a women’s World Cup, having played three finals — (2005, 2017 and 2020).

Coincidentally, India had lost to England in the 2017 World Cup final at Lord’s. Considered as pre-tournament favourites, India lived up to the billing with a dominant show throughout the tournament. However, their only loss was against Australia in the Super 6 stage.

IND-W vs ENG-W Playing XIs

India Women U19: Shafali Verma(c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh(w), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav

England Women U19: Grace Scrivens(c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale(w), Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker

  • 5:20 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women’s T20 WC Final Score: WICKET!! Sadhu gets an early breakthrough for India as she picked up Liberty Heap for zero. Great start for India.

    ENG WU19 1/1 (1)

  • 5:16 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women’s T20 WC Final Score: Titas Sadhu Comes to bowl the first over.

  • 5:15 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women’s T20 WC Final Score: England’s opening pair is coming to bat. Skipper Grace Scrivens along with Liberty Heap comes to open the innings.

  • 5:13 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women’s T20 WC Final Score: “Give your 100 per cent and enjoy the moment” Shafali Verma to the team.

  • 5:12 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women’s T20 WC Final Score: The Indian players were emotional during the national anthem.

  • 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women’s T20 WC Final Score: National Anthem begins…

  • 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women’s T20 WC Final Score: Grace Scrivens has won all the tosses in this tournament apart from this final.

  • 5:06 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India Vs England, U19 Women’s WC Final Score: England’s Women senior cricket team is also at the venue to support thier junoir team in final.

  • 4:56 PM IST

  • 4:56 PM IST

Published Date: January 29, 2023 5:18 PM IST

Updated Date: January 29, 2023 5:19 PM IST