LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women's T20 WC Final Score: Sadhu Draws First Blood For Ind

live

LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women’s T20 WC Final Score: Sadhu Draws First Blood For Ind

LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women's WC Final Score: Here are the live updates of India Women vs England Women Under-19 World Cup 2023 Final. Stay tuned to this space for the live updates.

LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W U-19 WC 2023 Final: Shafali Verma & Co. Look To Clinch The World Cup

LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W U-19 World Cup 2023 Final

The Indian team are on a cusp of history as they take on England in the final of the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. India have never won a women’s World Cup, having played three finals — (2005, 2017 and 2020).

Coincidentally, India had lost to England in the 2017 World Cup final at Lord’s. Considered as pre-tournament favourites, India lived up to the billing with a dominant show throughout the tournament. However, their only loss was against Australia in the Super 6 stage.

IND-W vs ENG-W Playing XIs India Women U19: Shafali Verma(c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh(w), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav England Women U19: Grace Scrivens(c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale(w), Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker

