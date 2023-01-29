LIVE Updates | India vs England, U19 Women’s T20 WC Final Score: Sadhu Draws First Blood For Ind

Top Recommended Stories
The Indian team are on a cusp of history as they take on England in the final of the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. India have never won a women’s World Cup, having played three finals — (2005, 2017 and 2020).
Coincidentally, India had lost to England in the 2017 World Cup final at Lord’s. Considered as pre-tournament favourites, India lived up to the billing with a dominant show throughout the tournament. However, their only loss was against Australia in the Super 6 stage.
India Women U19: Shafali Verma(c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh(w), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav
England Women U19: Grace Scrivens(c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale(w), Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker
