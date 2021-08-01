Live India vs Great Britain Men’s Hockey Quarter-final Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics (IND 0-0 GBR Quarter 1)

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our hockey coverage of INDIA (IND) vs Great Britain (GBR), Live Score and Updates Tokyo Olympics Men's Quarter-final Hockey Match Live from the Oi Stadium, North Pitch in Tokyo. The Manpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team will aim to get past Great Britain in the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games on Sunday and secure a last-four berth, which has eluded them since the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games where the team led by V. Baskaran had won the eighth gold medal for the country.

Great Britain qualified for the quarterfinals on the back of two wins, two draws and a loss in their Pool B encounters. Barring the disappointment against Australia (1-7) in their second game in Pool A, India did well to finish second in their group with wins against New Zealand (3-2), Spain (3-0), Argentina (3-1) and Japan (5-3). India will need to carry forward the momentum from these wins into the quarterfinals.

In their most recent tour of Europe in March this year, India had faced off with Great Britain in two games where they drew 1-1 in the first game and beat them 3-2 in the second. India skipper Manpreet Singh, however, did not read too much into those results and said, "It was good to play Great Britain in Europe which helped us gain a better understanding of how this team has been playing in recent times. But they can be a dark horse at the Olympics, and we really need to play our 'A' game against them."

He added, “It was pleasing to score three field goals in the match against Japan. We were creating opportunities in the previous matches, but we were not converting, so it was nice to do that on Friday. I think we have been doing well with the PCs. Again, I want to reiterate that we need to do well in all departments to get the better of Great Britain. We have been building our momentum and obviously tomorrow night we need to continue that.”

India Squad: P.R. Sreejesh (GK); Manpreet Singh (C), Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh