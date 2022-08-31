India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup, India vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, IND vs HK, HK vs IND, Dubai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Hong Kong. The Rohit Sharma-led side are the favourites to win the title. They had a good game against Pakistan in their campaign opener, one which the players will cherish forever. Rohit spoke about the team taking risks whenever it needs to and playing with a particular template. However, against Pakistan, the approach was more sedate and routined. Dinesh Karthik chosen over Rishabh Pant surprised the Indian fans and cricket experts and as it turned out it was not such a bad call. Hong Kong yet again made it to the main round of the Asia Cup. They won all three qualifier games and made it as the third team in group A. They defeated Singapore by 8 runs defending 148 to win. The side defeated Kuwait and UAE by 8 wickets each in their next two games to book a slot in group A. The likes of Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Chira Suri and skipper Nizakat Khan are the senior players in the side and will need to deliver with the bat.Also Read - BIG Setback For IND-PAK; Rohit & Babar Penalised For THIS Reason

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi. Also Read - Hardik Pandya on Cusp of Breaking MS Dhoni's Record, Equalling Virat Kohli's Massive T20I Feat

Hong Kong Squad: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Waheed, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi. Also Read - India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Video: Predicted Playing XI, Dubai Stadium Pitch Report And Dubai Weather

Live Updates

    LIVE India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR | Virat Kohli: He may have propped India up with a crucial 34-ball-35 in their low-scoring chase against Pakistan, but the rust and the struggle to time the ball was still seen when Virat Kohli was in the middle. Coming back after a hiatus, Kohli will be keen to belt out a crisp half-century or even play an innings that will boost his confidence as they prep for India’s packed schedule after the Asia Cup. For the talismanic batter, scoring the much-awaited 71st century would be the icing on the cake.

    LIVE India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR | Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma’s last T20I half-century came against the West Indies in the first T20I. He’s tapered off since with 33 being the second-best score. His 18-ball-12 against Pakistan showed he’s in a slump, like his opening partner.It doesn’t take long for a batter of Sharma’s caliber to get going even if he gets off to a slow start. With his timing and fluent stroke-making, the skipper will look to get some ample time in the middle when they take on Hong Kong.

    LIVE India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR | KL Rahul: While the Karnataka batter’s game was never in question, his return from a lengthy layoff has seen him endure a bit of a lean patch. KL Rahul returned to the setup and led the side to a 3-0 win against Zimbabwe, but his batting was rather average by his own standards. Rahul’s last three games have seen scores of 1, 30, and 0 and it was his dismissal in the match against Pakistan that was the most worrisome. His half-hearted shot saw him chop it onto the stumps, giving Babar Azam’s men the breakthrough they needed in the first over itself. With India expected to ace the contest against Hong Kong, Rahul will look to get some valuable runs under his belt.

    LIVE India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: Hong Kong, on the other hand, will look to give tough competition to the Indian side. Senior batters like Nizakat Khan and Babar Hayat will have to bring out their A-game against the strong Indian bowling line-up and try to score some big runs for their team in the upcoming contest.

    LIVE India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: Team India is set to take on Hong Kong in their second group stage encounter of the 2022 T20 Asia Cup slated to be played at the Dubai International Stadium on August 31 (Wednesday). The Men in Blue are coming to the competition after winning against the arch-rivals Pakistan and are clear favourites to win the competition.

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Match Between India and Hong Kong!