Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Score: India Beat Ireland By 33 Runs To Clinch Series
live

LIVE IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Score: India Beat Ireland By 33 Runs To Clinch Series

Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I Cricket Score: India Beat Ireland By 33 Runs To Clinch Series. Jasprit Bumrah, who made his return in the last T20I with a fine spell, will be looking to lead his side to a series victory in the penultimate T20I. Follow live updates here.

Published: August 20, 2023 10:57 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

India vs Ireland, India vs Ireland squads, India vs Ireland live updates, India vs Ireland live score updates, India vs Ireland live cricket score, India vs Ireland live, India vs Ireland live streaming, Ind vs Ire 2nd T20I, Ind vs Ire 2nd T20I news, Ind vs Ire 2nd T20I squads, Ind vs Ire 2nd T20I live, Ind vs Ire 2nd T20I live score, Ind vs Ire 2nd T20I live cricket score, Ind vs Ire 2nd T20I live streaming, Ind vs Ire 2nd T20I live updates, Cricket News, BCCI
LIVE IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Score: Jasprit Bumrah Look To Lead India To Series Victory Against Ireland.

LIVE | INDIA vs IRELAND, 2ND T20I Cricket Updates

Also Read:

Trending Now

Dublin: As the Indian team get ready to take on Ireland in the second T20I in Dublin on Sunday, Jasprit Bumrah, who made his return in the last T20I with a fine spell, will be looking to lead his side to a series victory.

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Fionn Hand, Theo van Woerkom, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Live Updates

  • 10:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: That’s it!! India win the series with a match to go!! Ireland finish on 152/8 as the visitors clinch this match by 33 runs. IRE 152/8 (20)

  • 10:49 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: Final over coming up, Ireland need 38 to win.

  • 10:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: 18 overs gone, Ireland are now at 137/7. 51 runs needed from the last 2 overs. Difficult but not impossible. IRE 137/7 (18)

  • 10:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: OUT!! Balbirnie’s onslaught comes to an end!! Arshdeep Singh scalps the all important wicket! Ireland surely have lost the game now! IRE 124/6 (16)

  • 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: OUT!! Finally a wicket for India!! Prasidh Krishna picks up his third wicket!! Balbirnie keeps Ireland in hunt. IRE 177/5 (15.2)

  • 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: 14 gone, Ireland are now at 102/4. The run-rate has now gone past 14. IRE 102/4 (14)

  • 10:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: 13 gone, Ireland are now at 94/4. Balbirnie’s fifty keeps the home side alive. IRE 94/4 (13)

  • 10:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: OUT!! Ravi Bishnoi strikes again!! 2 a piece now for Prasidh Krishna and Bishnoi! He breaks the partnership to remove Curtis Campher. Ireland are now in big trouble. IRE 77/4 (11)

  • 10:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: 10 overs have been completed in the Ireland innings. Campher and Balbirnie are building up a partnership, but things are not in their favour as the required run has now gone up over 12. IRE 63/3 (10)

  • 9:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: 8 gone, Ireland with Campher and Balbirnie now stand at 53/3. The asking rate has gone over 11. India clearly on the driver’s seat. IRE 53/3 (8)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.