Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Score: India On Top, Ireland Reeling
live

LIVE IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Score: India On Top, Ireland Reeling

Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I Cricket Score: India On Top, Ireland Reeling. Jasprit Bumrah, who made his return in the last T20I with a fine spell, will be looking to lead his side to a series victory in the penultimate T20I. Follow live updates here.

Updated: August 20, 2023 10:02 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

India vs Ireland, India vs Ireland squads, India vs Ireland live updates, India vs Ireland live score updates, India vs Ireland live cricket score, India vs Ireland live, India vs Ireland live streaming, Ind vs Ire 2nd T20I, Ind vs Ire 2nd T20I news, Ind vs Ire 2nd T20I squads, Ind vs Ire 2nd T20I live, Ind vs Ire 2nd T20I live score, Ind vs Ire 2nd T20I live cricket score, Ind vs Ire 2nd T20I live streaming, Ind vs Ire 2nd T20I live updates, Cricket News, BCCI
LIVE IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Score: Jasprit Bumrah Look To Lead India To Series Victory Against Ireland.

LIVE | INDIA vs IRELAND, 2ND T20I Cricket Updates

Also Read:

Trending Now

Dublin: As the Indian team get ready to take on Ireland in the second T20I in Dublin on Sunday, Jasprit Bumrah, who made his return in the last T20I with a fine spell, will be looking to lead his side to a series victory.

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Fionn Hand, Theo van Woerkom, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Live Updates

  • 10:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: 10 overs have been completed in the Ireland innings. Campher and Balbirnie are building up a partnership, but things are not in their favour as the required run has now gone up over 12. IRE 63/3 (10)

  • 9:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: 8 gone, Ireland with Campher and Balbirnie now stand at 53/3. The asking rate has gone over 11. India clearly on the driver’s seat. IRE 53/3 (8)

  • 9:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: OUT!! Another wicket falls! This time a spinner gets the wicket for India! Ravi Bishnoi it is! Harry Hector has been sent back to the pavilion. IRE 31/3 (6)

  • 9:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: 5 gone, Ireland are reeling at 24/2. India have dominated the first 6 overs of powerplay. IRE 24/2 (5)

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: Another one bites the dust!! Prasidh Krishna is in some form today!! Lorcan Tucker goes for a duck!! India are turning the heat on, here in Dublin! IRE 22/2 (4.2)

  • 9:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: OUT!! Prasidh Krishna strikes first blood in the second innings!! The dangerous Paul Stirling departs! Big wicket for the visitors! IRE 19/1 (2.5)

  • 9:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: 10 runs coming from the over! Bit expensive from Arshdeep SIngh. Ireland now stand at 18/0. IRE 18/0 (1)

  • 9:27 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: Good over from Bumrah. It was a decent one from the skipper, except for the 5 wides. Total of 8 runs coming from the over. IRE 8/0 (1)

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: We are back!! Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling open innings for Ireland! India captain Jasprit Bumrah has the new ball for India. Let’s resume play!

  • 9:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: Single taken in the final ball and that’s it!! When it looked like that India won’t get past 180, they have done it in style! Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad doing the job and also a fine contribution from Shivam Dube towards the end to add to it. India finish on 185/5. IND 185/5 (20)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.