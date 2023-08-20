Home

Sports

LIVE IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Score: Jasprit Bumrah Look To Lead India To Series Victory Against Ireland

live

LIVE IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Score: Jasprit Bumrah Look To Lead India To Series Victory Against Ireland

Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I Cricket Score: Jasprit Bumrah, who made his return in the last T20I with a fine spell, will be looking to lead his side to a series victory in the penultimate T20I. Follow live updates here.

LIVE IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Score: Jasprit Bumrah Look To Lead India To Series Victory Against Ireland.

LIVE | INDIA vs IRELAND, 2ND T20I Cricket Updates

Trending Now

Dublin: As the Indian team get ready to take on Ireland in the second T20I in Dublin on Sunday, Jasprit Bumrah, who made his return in the last T20I with a fine spell, will be looking to lead his side to a series victory.

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Fionn Hand, Theo van Woerkom, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES