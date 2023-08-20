Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Score: Jasprit Bumrah Look To Lead India To Series Victory Against Ireland
Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I Cricket Score: Jasprit Bumrah, who made his return in the last T20I with a fine spell, will be looking to lead his side to a series victory in the penultimate T20I. Follow live updates here.

Published: August 20, 2023 5:35 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Dublin: As the Indian team get ready to take on Ireland in the second T20I in Dublin on Sunday, Jasprit Bumrah, who made his return in the last T20I with a fine spell, will be looking to lead his side to a series victory.

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Fionn Hand, Theo van Woerkom, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: TOSS UPDATE | Ireland have won the toss and opted to field first.

  • 6:48 PM IST

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: Currently the weather conditions are bright and sunny in Dublin and hopefully we won’t see a downpour forcing the game into DLS.

  • 5:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: With the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup squads to be announced tomorrow as per reports, the players playing in these series will be looking to give their best and will try their best to impress the selectors.

  • 5:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: Expecting the same side for India that played the 1st T20I. Many experts reckon Avesh Khan should get the nod ahead of Arshdeep Singh, so that the LSG pacer can have a go.

  • 5:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: Rinku Singh made his much-awaited India debut in the 1st T20I. But he is yet to get batting time. Hopefully in the 2nd T20I, he will get his opportunity to prove his batting prowess.

  • 5:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: Fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna (2/32) and spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/23) also bagged two wickets each. Ireland were 59/6 inside 11 overs before Barry McCarthy propped the total in the death overs with a well-crafted 33-ball 51 not out (4×4, 4×6).

  • 5:43 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: Chasing 140, Yashasvi Jaiswal (24; 23b) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (19 not out) putting together 46 runs in 6.2 overs. Gaikwad and Sanju Samson (1) were at the crease when heavens opened up. Earlier, leading the side on his comeback after a 11-month layoff, Bumrah claimed 2/24.

  • 5:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made a splendid comeback as India restricted Ireland to a below par 139 for seven. The visitors were then 47 for two in 6.5 overs, ahead of Ireland by two runs in DLS par score when rain stopped play.

  • 5:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: In the 1st T20I on Friday, India defeated Ireland by two runs via DLS method to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

