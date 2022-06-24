LIVE India vs Leicestershire 4-Day Warm-up Test Cricket Score: Shami Gets Rid Of Pujara For Duck, IND In Control; Foxes Skipper Evans Departs, Shami Draws First Blood; IND Declare At 246/8, Evans-Kimber Begin For FoxesAlso Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli Attempts Joe Root's Bat-Balancing Trick During India vs Leicestershire Warm-Up Match

Day 1 Summary: A steady half-century from KS Bharat (70 not out) took India to 246/8 at stumps on Day 1 of their practice match against Leicestershire, here on Thursday. Bharat ensured that India did not lose momentum despite the wicket of a set Virat Kohli for 33. He found support from Umesh Yadav (23) and Mohammed Shami (18 not out) in stands of 66 and 32, and ended the day unbeaten when rain forced an early end.

The reserve wicket-keeper led India's recovery after they lost their first five wickets for 82 runs. Bharat along with Kohli steadied India with a 57-run stand but the partnership ended after Roman Walker dismissed the former India captain out LBW. The 21-year-old pacer then dismissed Shardul Thakur to complete a five-wicket-haul (5 for 24) and trouble India on a tricky surface.

Squads India vs Leicestershire CCC

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

