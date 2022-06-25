LIVE India vs Leicestershire 4-Day Warm-up Test Cricket Score and Match Updates: Kohli Keeps IND Afloat, Lead Stands At 266 At Tea; Kohli Gets 50, IND Lead Goes Past 250; Shardul Departs As Pujara Joins Kohli, IND Lead By 205; Kohli Joins Shardul As Iyer Departs After Lunch; Iyer-Shardul Steady IND As Lead Swells By 162 At Lunch; Vihari Perishes, Game In Balance; Bumrah vs Bharat and Vihari Resumes; Play Resumes, Bharat-Vihari To Continue; Play Interrupted Due To RainAlso Read - LEI vs IND Warm-up Match, Day 2: Despite Pant's Theatrics, India Lead By 82 runs At Stumps

Day 2 Summary: One among four India players to turn out for the English county side in the practice match meant to help the visitors acclimatise with the conditions, Pant knocked his way to an entertaining 76 off 87 balls at Grace Road. During his 154-minute stay in the middle, Pant entertained the crowd with 14 boundaries and a six. Responding to India’s 246 for eight declared after a day of multiple rain interruptions, Leicestershire were primed to take a sizable lead over the tourists when Pant was in his element. Also Read - India vs Leicestershire Highlights 4-Day Test Scorecard: Gill-Bharat Take India To 80/1 At Stumps On Day 2

But the possibility died down with the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter’s dismissal, thanks to a good catch by Shreyas Iyer off the bowling of left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli Attempts Joe Root's Bat-Balancing Trick During India vs Leicestershire Warm-Up Match

Squads India vs Leicestershire CCC

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

Live Updates

  • 7:51 PM IST

  • 7:21 PM IST

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: EDGE!!! Navdeep Saini almost got the better of Virat Kohli but to no avail. The edge flew down to the fine leg region for a boundary. IND lead by 237. IND 235/6 after 59.3 overs.

  • 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: After seeing off the dangerous Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara face the highest wicket taker Navdeep Saini. FOUR!!! Down the leg side. Poor start by Saini. IND lead by 230. IND 228/6 after 57.3 overs.

  • 6:39 PM IST

  • 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: IN THE AIR!!! Just doesn’t carry to slips. Jasprit Bumrah got his hands on his head. He has been phenomenal in the spell. Always challenging the off stump of the batter. Pujara is struggling at the moment. But that’s just how he bats. IND lead by 207. IND 205/6 after 53 overs.

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: OUT!!! Kamlesh Nagarkoti gets a wicket. Shardul Thakur gets a fierce toe-crushing yorker and the off stump is on the ground. Cheteshwar Pujara is the new man in. Quite an interesting batting line up. IND lead by 205. IND 203/6 after 50 overs.

  • 6:13 PM IST

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: Kohli is looking forward to dominate the spinners and pacers alike. With a maximum over mid wicket against Sai Kishore, he has made his intentions very clear. IND lead by 179. IND 177/5 after 44.2 overs.

  • 5:54 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: OUT!!! Brilliant from Sai Kishore as Shreyas Iyer departs for 30(41). Huge cheer in the crowd as Virat Kohli walks in to face Sai Kishore. IND lead by 166. IND 164/5 (42).