LIVE India vs Leicestershire 4-Day Warm-up Test Cricket Score and Match Updates: Kohli Joins Shardul As Iyer Departs After Lunch; Iyer-Shardul Steady IND As Lead Swells By 162 At Lunch; Vihari Perishes, Game In Balance; Bumrah vs Bharat and Vihari Resumes; Play Resumes, Bharat-Vihari To Continue; Play Interrupted Due To RainAlso Read - LEI vs IND Warm-up Match, Day 2: Despite Pant's Theatrics, India Lead By 82 runs At Stumps

Day 2 Summary: One among four India players to turn out for the English county side in the practice match meant to help the visitors acclimatise with the conditions, Pant knocked his way to an entertaining 76 off 87 balls at Grace Road. During his 154-minute stay in the middle, Pant entertained the crowd with 14 boundaries and a six. Responding to India’s 246 for eight declared after a day of multiple rain interruptions, Leicestershire were primed to take a sizable lead over the tourists when Pant was in his element. Also Read - India vs Leicestershire Highlights 4-Day Test Scorecard: Gill-Bharat Take India To 80/1 At Stumps On Day 2

But the possibility died down with the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter’s dismissal, thanks to a good catch by Shreyas Iyer off the bowling of left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. This was after they were reeling at 138 for six at one stage of the innings. Leicestershire’s first innings ended at 244, two less than India’s total. Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli Attempts Joe Root's Bat-Balancing Trick During India vs Leicestershire Warm-Up Match

Squads India vs Leicestershire CCC

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

Live Updates

  • 6:13 PM IST

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: Kohli is looking forward to dominate the spinners and pacers alike. With a maximum over mid wicket against Sai Kishore, he has made his intentions very clear. IND lead by 179. IND 177/5 after 44.2 overs.

  • 5:54 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: OUT!!! Brilliant from Sai Kishore as Shreyas Iyer departs for 30(41). Huge cheer in the crowd as Virat Kohli walks in to face Sai Kishore. IND lead by 166. IND 164/5 (42).

  • 5:38 PM IST

  • 5:26 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: Don’t go anywhere. We will be back with all the live updates at sharp 17:45 IST. Stay tuned for live updates here. IND lead by 162 with 6 wickets remaining.

  • 5:05 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: FOUR!!! Shardul Thakur is taking on Kamlesh Nagarkoti at the moment. 12 runs off the over. India’s lead grows by 162. IND 160/4 (41).

  • 5:02 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: Abidine Sakande into the attack and finishes an expensive over. India’s lead swells by 150. Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer keeping the run-rate in check. Kamlesh Nagarkoti into the attack. IND lead by 154. IND 152/4 after 40.1 overs.

  • 4:47 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: Shreyas Iyer should look at this as a massive opportunity for himself if he wishes to feature in the playing XI for IND against ENG. Shardul Thakur is the new batter in struggling to find form. IND lead by 128. IND 126/4 after 37.2 overs.

  • 4:41 PM IST

  • 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: OUT!!! Another one bites the dust. Ravindra Jadeja departs for a duck. Navdeep Saini on fire at the moment. IND in a spot of bother at 118/4 after 33.3 overs.