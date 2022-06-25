LIVE India vs Leicestershire 4-Day Warm-up Test Cricket Score and Match Updates: Vihari Perishes, Game In Balance; Bumrah vs Bharat and Vihari Resumes; Play Resumes, Bharat-Vihari To Continue; Play Interrupted Due To RainAlso Read - LEI vs IND Warm-up Match, Day 2: Despite Pant's Theatrics, India Lead By 82 runs At Stumps

Day 2 Summary: One among four India players to turn out for the English county side in the practice match meant to help the visitors acclimatise with the conditions, Pant knocked his way to an entertaining 76 off 87 balls at Grace Road. During his 154-minute stay in the middle, Pant entertained the crowd with 14 boundaries and a six. Responding to India's 246 for eight declared after a day of multiple rain interruptions, Leicestershire were primed to take a sizable lead over the tourists when Pant was in his element.

But the possibility died down with the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter's dismissal, thanks to a good catch by Shreyas Iyer off the bowling of left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. This was after they were reeling at 138 for six at one stage of the innings. Leicestershire's first innings ended at 244, two less than India's total.

India were 80-1 in their second innings at stumps on Day 2, taking a lead of 82 runs against Leicestershire County Club in their practice match, here on Friday.

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

  • 4:47 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: Shreyas Iyer should look at this as a massive opportunity for himself if he wishes to feature in the playing XI for IND against ENG. Shardul Thakur is the new batter in struggling to find form. IND lead by 128. IND 126/4 after 37.2 overs.

  • 4:41 PM IST

  • 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: OUT!!! Another one bites the dust. Ravindra Jadeja departs for a duck. Navdeep Saini on fire at the moment. IND in a spot of bother at 118/4 after 33.3 overs.

  • 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: OUT!!! Srikar Bharat! What have you done? He plays a inadvertent pull shot which lands safely in the hands of Jasprit Bumrah. KS Bharat, after doing all the hard work, departs for 43. Saini picks up his 2nd wicket. IND 118/3 after 33.2 overs.

  • 4:17 PM IST

  • 4:08 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: OUT!!! Davis gets the wicket. Hanuma Vihari fails to impress yet again. The ball just angled into Vihari and took a slight edge and Bates completed a good catch. Shreyas Iyer is the new batter in. IND 107/2 after 29.4 overs.

  • 3:59 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: 100 comes up for India. The partnership now grows to 38. The only wicket taker in this innings, Navdeep Saini is back into the attack. JAFFA!!! What a beautiful ball from Saini. Just one run off his over. IND 101/1 after 28 overs.

  • 3:50 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: Jasprit Bumrah is testing the patience of both KS Bharat and Hanuma Vihari. From steep bouncers to proper test match length deliveries, this over had all the things. IND lead by 94. IND 92/1 (26.1)

  • 3:44 PM IST

  • 3:34 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: That is phenomenal bowling from Jasprit Bumrah. Every ball challenging the off stump and some even hitting in front nicely. Hanuma Vihari’s concentration is on another level too. Just one run off the over and that too off a no ball. IND 85/1 after 22.2 overs.