LIVE India vs Leicestershire 4-Day Warm-up Match Cricket Score: LEI Need 367 To Win, Will Kohli Lead In Rohit's Absence?

It was a day that belonged to ex-India captain Virat Kohli as he stroked a brilliant 67 off 98 balls while Shreyas Iyer (62) and Ravindra Jadeja (56 not out) also got ample batting practice as India finished their second innings on 364 for 7 against Leicestershire on day three of their four-day warm-up match on Saturday. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for covid-19 and now the skipper is isolated in the team's hotel.

Day 3 summary: India lead Leicestershire by 366 runs at stumps with a day's play remaining in the match. Earlier, Saini, who picked up Shubman Gill's wicket on the second day, dismissed well-set Srikar Bharat (43 off 98) and Jadeja (0) in a span of three deliveries to reduce India to 118 for 4.

Squads India vs Leicestershire CCC

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

