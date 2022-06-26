LIVE India vs Leicestershire 4-Day Warm-up Match Cricket Score: LEI Need 367 To Win, Will Kohli Lead In Rohit’s Absence?Also Read - Virat Kohli Back as India's Test Captain - Twitterverse Urge BCCI After Rohit Sharma Tests Covid +ve Ahead of 5th Test vs England

It was a day that belonged to ex-India captain Virat Kohli as he stroked a brilliant 67 off 98 balls while Shreyas Iyer (62) and Ravindra Jadeja (56 not out) also got ample batting practice as India finished their second innings on 364 for 7 against Leicestershire on day three of their four-day warm-up match on Saturday. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for covid-19 and now the skipper is isolated in the team's hotel.

Day 3 summary: India lead Leicestershire by 366 runs at stumps with a day's play remaining in the match. Earlier, Saini, who picked up Shubman Gill's wicket on the second day, dismissed well-set Srikar Bharat (43 off 98) and Jadeja (0) in a span of three deliveries to reduce India to 118 for 4.

Squads India vs Leicestershire CCC

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

Live Updates

  • 3:43 PM IST

    LIVE | LEIC vs IND, Warm-up Game, Day 4: Shubman Gill has played some of the most sprawling drives in this innings so far. Umesh Yadav has bowled some good deliveries, however, he has not been consistent in terms of line and length. LEI 23/0 (9).

  • 3:27 PM IST

    LIVE | LEIC vs IND, Warm-up Game, Day 4: FOUR!! Good shot from M. Azad. Mohammed Shami misses out on the ideal length and pays the price. Shubman Gill, on the other hand, trying to find his feet. LEI 11/0 (6).

  • 3:19 PM IST

    LIVE | LEIC vs IND, Warm-up Game, Day 4: Shubman Gill will probably feature in the playing XI as an opener. Mohammed Siraj finishes his second over well. LEI 5-0 after 4.2 overs.

  • 3:12 PM IST

  • 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE | LEIC vs IND, Warm-up Game, Day 4: Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj have been given the new ball. Both these bowlers will try to make the ball talk in the initial overs. Mohammed Shami, who has been the pick of the bowlers will certainly feature later in the match today. LEI 1/0 (2.3)

  • 2:56 PM IST

    LIVE | LEIC vs IND, Warm-up Game, Day 4: The BCCI confirmed early on Sunday morning that Rohit Sharma had tested positive via a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on Saturday, with the India skipper currently in isolation at the team hotel ahead of the Test.

  • 2:55 PM IST

    LIVE | LEIC vs IND, Warm-up Game, Day 4: Rohit Sharma, captain of the Indian team, has been tested positive for COVID-19 today.

  • 2:47 PM IST

    LIVE | LEIC vs IND, Warm-up Game, Day 4: The highlight of the Day 3 was that the practice match between India and Leicestershire turned into an open net with Cheteshwar Pujara batting for both sides, and Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer getting two chances in the same innings.

  • 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE | LEIC vs IND, Warm-up Game, Day 4: With India leading by 366 runs at the end of Day 3, it is highly unlikely that they will bat anymore on Day 4. We will probably have Leicestershire XI openers in the middle as soon as play starts.

  • 2:38 PM IST

    LIVE | LEIC vs IND, Warm-up Game, Day 4: India were 364/7 in their second innings at stumps on Day 3, taking a lead of 366 runs against Leicestershire County Club in their practice match, here on Saturday.