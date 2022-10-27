LIVE Ind vs Ned T20 World Cup 2022 score

The toss between India and Netherlands has been delayed due to South Africa vs Bangladesh match. The toss will take place after this match as India will play in the same ground.

After an extremely engrossing and nail-biting four-wicket victory over Pakistan on the last ball at a sell-out Melbourne Cricket Ground to kick off their T20 World Cup campaign, India will be aiming for their second victory on the trot when they face the resolute Netherlands in their second Super 12 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Shami.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain & wicketkeeper), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle and Vikramjit Singh.