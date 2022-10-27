LIVE Ind vs Ned T20 World Cup 2022 score

The toss between India and Netherlands has been delayed due to South Africa vs Bangladesh match. The toss will take place after this match as India will play in the same ground.

After an extremely engrossing and nail-biting four-wicket victory over Pakistan on the last ball at a sell-out Melbourne Cricket Ground to kick off their T20 World Cup campaign, India will be aiming for their second victory on the trot when they face the resolute Netherlands in their second Super 12 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Shami.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain & wicketkeeper), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle and Vikramjit Singh.

Live Updates

  • 12:46 PM IST

    India has got a good start as the batters smashed 7 runs. Team India will need to make a partnership to get a good total and win the match by a huge margin. ND 7/0 (1)

  • 12:45 PM IST

    KL Rahul is off the mark with a boundary. What a great start by the batter. IND 5/0 (0.3)

  • 12:42 PM IST

    The bowler started his first ball with a good yorker what a bowl.

  • 12:42 PM IST

    Fred Klaassen coming to bowl the first over against India.

  • 12:41 PM IST

    The stadium is fully packed with the fans. There are more Indian fans on the ground.

  • 12:40 PM IST

    Indian openers are coming to the ground.

  • 12:39 PM IST

    Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were looking confident at the time of the toss. It would be interesting to watch them play today.

  • 12:36 PM IST

    Both the teams are coming in the ground for national anthem.

  • 12:35 PM IST

    The stadium is filled with Indian fans and in the background, Song Lehrado is making it more interesting for India.

  • 12:33 PM IST

    Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren


    India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh