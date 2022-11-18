LIVE | India vs New Zealand Score, 1st T20I: Toss Delayed Due to Wet OUTFIELD

live

Updated: November 18, 2022 11:41 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Five days after the T20 World Cup 2022 is over, India takes on New Zealand in the first T20I at Wellington on Friday. Both the teams are missing their big stars and that means it is an opportunity for the rest to make an impact. While there are chances of rain playing spoilsport, fans would be hoping the match takes place and it goes down to the wire.

Live Updates

  • 11:42 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand Score: Rain has stopped, yet there are wet patches in the outfield and hence there is a delay in the toss. This would be that kind of a day. Frustrating for the players and the fans.

  • 11:37 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand Score: This was on the cards and hence we should not worry too much about it. There are forecasts that the rain will stop. For sure, there will be toss.

  • 11:31 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand Score, 1st T20I: The toss between India and New Zealand has been delayed due to rain.

  • 11:31 AM IST

  • 11:29 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand Score: Apart from Hardik, another player who would have eyes on him would be tearaway pacer Umran Malik. He was not there in Australia and a lot was said about that, let us see how he fares in NZ.

  • 11:26 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand Score: There are talks that Rohit Sharma would step down as captain of the T20I set up and Hardik Pandya would take over. And hence eyes would be on Hardik at Wellington and throughout the tour of NZ.

  • 11:13 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand Score: There are talks that Shubman Gill would open. Now, with whom remains the question. Will it be Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant or Deepak Hooda?

  • 11:06 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand Score: The toss will take place shortly. We cannot confirm now that it will take place on schedule time or not.

  • 10:55 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand Score: Eyes would be on Hardik Pandya as he would be leading the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Interesting to see how it goes.

  • 10:55 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand Score: There are chances that the game will not start on time. At the moment, the forecast for the rest of the day is not the best.

Published Date: November 18, 2022 11:40 AM IST

Updated Date: November 18, 2022 11:41 AM IST