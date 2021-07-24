Tokyo: Check India vs New Zealand Hockey Live Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics. Hello and welcome to our live hockey coverage of IND vs NZ, Live Score and Updates Tokyo Olympics Hockey Match Live between India and New Zealand which is being played at the Oi Hockey Stadium South Pitch. The Indian men’s hockey team would be seeking to reclaim a glorious past in their Tokyo 2020 campaign on Saturday (July 24) with expectations at a high. The Indians will be up against eighth-ranked New Zealand. The Indian men’s hockey has a rich history in the Summer Games having won the gold an unprecedented eight times in the past, the last of which came way back in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. A slump followed but the last few years have seen a resurgence in fortunes. With a current world ranking of four, the Indians are considered a bright medal prospect this time around in Tokyo.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020, India's Dark Horse to Win a Medal: Mary Kom

India are in Pool A with Australia (No 1), Argentina (7th), New Zealand (8th), Spain (9th) and hosts Japan (15th). Getting full points against all four lower-ranked teams will be vital if India are to get a good draw in the quarterfinals. In skipper Manpreet Singh, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh defender Birender Lakra and forward Mandeep Singh they have a strong leadership core that can keep the emotions in check and guide the Olympics first-timers, of which they have 10 in the squad here. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch

The match between India and New Zealand is scheduled to start at 6:30 am IST on Saturday, 24th July 2021. India will start favourites to win against New Zealand. Also Read - India's Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 2: All You Need to Know

India vs New Zealand squads:

India: P.R. Sreejesh (GK); Manpreet Singh (C), Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh

New Zealand: Leon Hayward (GK); Blair Tarrant (C), Hugo Inglis, Steve Edwards, Sean Findlay, Stephen Jenness, Sam Lane, Dane Lett, Shea McAleese, Jared Panchia, Nick Ross, Kane Russell, Jacob Smith, Dylan Thomas, Nick Wilson, Nic Woods