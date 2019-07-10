Live Updates

    A throw to remember for a very long time – Martin Guptill’s biggest contribution in ICC World Cup 2019!

    IND vs NZ Live Updates: What a defence this was from the Kiwis! Especially against this strong Indian batting line-up. How many of you’ll thought 240 would not be chased by the Indians? Yes, it was going to be tough for them but I never thought they would end up on the losing side. Their top order just failed to get them off to a start. The three who have been scoring so freely, Rohit, Rahul and Kohli failed to trouble the scorers a lot. Karthik then took his own time to get in but fell to an outstanding catch. Pant and Pandya both crumbled under pressure, they got off to a start but then threw it away. India seemed down and out and 92 for 6 but then walked in Sir Jadeja. He looked positive right from the outset. He added a massive 116-run stand with Dhoni in which Jadeja was the aggressor and Dhoni was the one looking for the singles. The two revived Indian hopes but once the Ravindra fell, Dhoni too followed and then it was an impossible task for the lower-order.

    NEW ZEALAND ARE THE FINALISTS! For the second successive ODI World Cup, it will be Kiwis who will fight for the title. Against all the odds they have out-muscled and out powered one of the favourites, India and have rightfully sealed their place in the finals. All smiles in their camp and on the faces of their players. India on the other hand, can’t believe what just happened, nor can their fans. A few of them are in tears too. That is cricket though, there is one side which wins and there is one that loses. New Zealand were surely the better of the two sides.

    ‘Not for the faint-hearted’ – that was an absolute thriller at Old Trafford!

    New Zealand are into the finals of ICC World Cup 2019!

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: OUT! There is a big edge and that is it, NEW ZEALAND ARE INTO THE FINALS! They win by 18 runs! Neesham gets the last man. Another slower one around off, Chahal goes for the heave across the line but the ball goes off the top edge towards the keeper who takes it by diving forward. An appeal and the umpire raises the finger. Chahal reviews and Ultra Edge shows that there is a spike.
    New Zealand (239/8) beat India (221-all out) by 18 runs to book a spot in final. Jadeja 77, Henry 3/37, Santner 2/34

    Bowled! Brilliant from Lockie. He steams in and bowls a slower one at 121 kph. Bhuvneshwar is completely taken by surprise. He looks to defend but misses and the ball goes onto hit the off pole. What an over this has been! Yes the first ball went for a six, but that run out and this bowled has sealed the game for New Zealand. 23 needed off the last over.

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: OUT! MS Dhoni is run-out for 50. Dhoni is short! Out flashes on the big screen and New Zealand have probably ensured their place in the final. That sensational through has just broken so many Indian hearts. A direct hit is the only thing that could have got Dhoni there. Jadeja did it earlier in the day for India. Now Guptill returns the favor. India 216/8 in 48.4 overs, need 24 runs to win vs New Zealand (239/8)

    SIX! That is brute power! The crowd is going bonkers. Outrageous. Ideal start to the over. This is short and it is a slower one outside off. Dhoni has to generate all the power. He waits for it and then slaps it over the cover fence for a biggie. 25 in 11. India 215/7 in 48.1 overs vs New Zealand (239/8)

    This man holds the key for 1.3 billion people!

India vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS: The disappointing day of ICC World Cup 2019 1st semifinal between India and New Zealand saw play getting abandoned due to rain. But to the much relief of cricketing universe, ICC decided to keep reserve days of play for the semifinals and final. India ns New Zealand will again take field at the Emirates Old Trafford in MAnchester on Wednesday to finish the incomplete match of the scheduled day.

However, before the rain came into play and affected the match, Indian bowlers had firmly placed their team in the driving seat. They restricted the Kiwi batsmen from scoring runs at a brisk rate as the Kane Williamson-led side struggling at 211/5 in 46.1 over at the end of the day’s play. Most of the Blackcaps batters, despite settling in nicely, failed to put their team in a commanding position. Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor all played more than 50 balls but scored at a strike-rate of less than 80. Taylor is batting at 67 off 85 deliveries, reflecting the pressure created by the Indian bowlers on all fronts.

As the play resumes on the reserve day, Taylor and Tom Latham, who also remained not-out at the other end, would look to take their team to a defendable total and give their bowlers something to fight for. That would be, however, a tough task for them, given the slowness of the Old Trafford wicket added with the prime form of Indian bowlers.

Date: July 10, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

India vs New Zealand Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi.