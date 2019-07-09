Live Updates

  • 10:50 PM IST

  • 10:46 PM IST
    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: Well, well, well… there exciting news but that did not last for long. The covers did come off and for a few minutes it did feel like we would get a game today but the rain arrived again and washed away all those hopes.
  • 10:42 PM IST

    Sometime before – GOOD NEWS from MANCHESTER! The cut-off time for today’s semifinal is 11.06 PM, which means a 20-over chase is on the cards if groundsmen managed to get the ground ready in the stipulated time period. Some news to cheer! The rains have stopped and the umpires are out in the middle having a look at the playing field.

  • 10:02 PM IST

    A news every Indian cricket fan is eagerly waiting for!

  • 9:52 PM IST

    Sport knows ‘no boundaries’!

  • 9:40 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Updates: Not so ‘good news’ once again. Rain has gotten heavier. It seems like the officials might just decide to defer this game to tomorrow with New Zealand finishing their innings and set-up an Indian chase. Assuming a 20-over chase, India’s innings must start in the region around 6:30 and the staff need at least an hour to get the ground ready. The game gets towards being called for the day and pushed tomorrow.
    However, there will maximum efforts to complete the game today but that just does not look possible.

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LATEST UPDATE from OLD TRAFFORD: As per the report and a few live pictures and it’s still drizzling although the conditions look a lot brighter.

  • 9:04 PM IST

    All cricket fans around the world at the moment!

  • 8:58 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: We have better news for you, the rain has eased off and it is slight drizzle now. The super-soppers are out doing its job. It has also brightened up. Let us keep our fingers crossed.

  • 8:26 PM IST

    Even rain cannot hamper India’s chances of moving into the finals of ICC World Cup 2019!

India and New Zealand LIVE: India and New Zealand are set for the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. While the Indians are riding high after producing a stupendous run in the league stages, New Zealanders find themselves in a slightly depleted position, having lost their last three matches.

The Virat Kohli-led side, in no way, can take their opponents lightly and should take lessons from the last time both the teams faced. Leading to the ongoing World Cup, India and New Zealand played in a warm-up game which the Kiwis had won comprehensively. But nine league games after, Kohli & Co. definitely look the stronger side and favourites to book their spot in the final. While the Kane Williamson-led side also hold the capability to turn down any opponents on a given day.

India and New Zealand Live Score and Updates: Rain Halts Play – NZ 211/5 in 46.1 overs vs IND

Date: July 9, 2019.

Toss: Kane Williamson wins toss, elects to bat first vs India at Old Trafford

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi