India and New Zealand MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Rain stopped play in the first semifinal between India and New Zealand at the Old Trafford on Tuesday with the Kiwi scoreboard reading 211/5 after 46.1 overs. New Zealand will resume their innings on Wednesday on the same score with 23 balls of their innings still remaining. Ross Taylor was unbeaten on 67 off 85 balls when the umpires decided the players needed to head back to the pavilion.

As per the rain rules of the International Cricket Council for the semifinals and the final, the umpires must try to complete the match on the scheduled match day by using the available extra time (120 minutes) and by reducing the number of overs down to a minimum of 20 overs per team in order to achieve a result.

If there is still no result on the scheduled match day, play will continue on the reserve day, using the same start time and hours of play as the scheduled match day. The reserve day will be a continuation, not a restart. Any advantage earned on the scheduled day will be carried through to the reserve day.

Date: July 9, 2019.

Toss: Kane Williamson wins toss, elects to bat first vs India at Old Trafford

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi