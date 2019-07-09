Live Updates

  • 11:19 PM IST

    Cancel your plans for tomorrow, start the countdown.

  • 11:11 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates Earlier in the day, New Zealand after electing to bat, lost Martin Guptill early. Kane Williamson with Henry Nicholls and Ross Taylor steadied the ship. However, it was slow going by the Kiwis throughout their innings. Even the set batters found it difficult to score and perished when they needed to accelerate. However, they still have Ross Taylor out there who is well set and if they could finish strongly in the last 4 overs, something around 250 will be a good score. India though will still be favourites to chase this down. Join us for part 2 of the semifinals which will begin at 3 PM IST (0930 GMT). Till then, take care and goodbye!

  • 11:08 PM IST

    Let’s hope for a better day tomorrow, game moves to ‘Reserve Day’!

  • 11:04 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Updates: So no more game for the day and we will be going into the reserve day, i.e Wednesday 10th July. The game will begin at 1030 local (0930 GMT) provided that the ground conditions are suitable. We will resume from where we left off. The forecast for tomorrow does not look too bright either but let’s hope we finish the game and have a clear finalist.

  • 10:50 PM IST

  • 10:46 PM IST
    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: Well, well, well… there exciting news but that did not last for long. The covers did come off and for a few minutes it did feel like we would get a game today but the rain arrived again and washed away all those hopes.
  • 10:42 PM IST

    Sometime before – GOOD NEWS from MANCHESTER! The cut-off time for today’s semifinal is 11.06 PM, which means a 20-over chase is on the cards if groundsmen managed to get the ground ready in the stipulated time period. Some news to cheer! The rains have stopped and the umpires are out in the middle having a look at the playing field.

  • 10:02 PM IST

    A news every Indian cricket fan is eagerly waiting for!

  • 9:52 PM IST

    Sport knows ‘no boundaries’!

  • 9:40 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Updates: Not so ‘good news’ once again. Rain has gotten heavier. It seems like the officials might just decide to defer this game to tomorrow with New Zealand finishing their innings and set-up an Indian chase. Assuming a 20-over chase, India’s innings must start in the region around 6:30 and the staff need at least an hour to get the ground ready. The game gets towards being called for the day and pushed tomorrow.
    However, there will maximum efforts to complete the game today but that just does not look possible.

India and New Zealand MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Rain stopped play in the first semifinal between India and New Zealand at the Old Trafford on Tuesday with the Kiwi scoreboard reading 211/5 after 46.1 overs. New Zealand will resume their innings on Wednesday on the same score with 23 balls of their innings still remaining. Ross Taylor was unbeaten on 67 off 85 balls when the umpires decided the players needed to head back to the pavilion.

As per the rain rules of the International Cricket Council for the semifinals and the final, the umpires must try to complete the match on the scheduled match day by using the available extra time (120 minutes) and by reducing the number of overs down to a minimum of 20 overs per team in order to achieve a result.

If there is still no result on the scheduled match day, play will continue on the reserve day, using the same start time and hours of play as the scheduled match day. The reserve day will be a continuation, not a restart. Any advantage earned on the scheduled day will be carried through to the reserve day.

India and New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS: Rain Abandons Play – NZ 211/5 in 46.1 overs vs IND

Date: July 9, 2019.

Toss: Kane Williamson wins toss, elects to bat first vs India at Old Trafford

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi