Live Updates

  • 1:30 PM IST

    According to the latest weather reports, the chance of rain during the time of the toss has risen to 50%. The officials have not delayed the proceedings of the match and the toss remains scheduled on time. Stay tuned with us as we get you all the latest updates from today’s ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal match between India and New Zealand. For the time being, let’s relieve India’s journey so far in the tournament with coach Ravi Shastri.

  • 1:01 PM IST

    Doesn’t matter if it’s been raining there in Manchester. The teams did not waste a single minute and had a full-fledged practice session for the first semifinal of ICC World Cup 2019. Check what both the coaches had to say, ahead of the much-important clash.

  • 12:49 PM IST

    As the match continues, the weather forecasters have not ruled out the chance of rain. Throughout the day a high probability of rain will sustain over Manchester.

  • 12:45 PM IST

    According to Accuweather, during the start of today’s match, there remains 40% chance of rain which will increase to above 50% in the following hours.

  • 12:32 PM IST

  • 12:24 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE COVERAGE of today’s ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal between India and New Zealand.

    To begin with, not many happy news are coming from Manchester as the condition remains highly overcast there. The weather forecasters have predicted high chances of rain during the day.
    Stay tuned with us as we get you all the latest updates before anyone else. For the time being, check how both the teams are preparing for the all-important game.

India and New Zealand LIVE: Ind vs NZ Are set for the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. While the Indians are riding high after producing a stupendous run in the league stages, New Zealanders find themselves in a slightly depleted position, having lost their last three matches.

The Virat Kohli-led side, in no way, can take their opponents lightly and should take lessons from the last time both the teams faced. Leading to the ongoing World Cup, India and New Zealand played in a warm-up game which the Kiwis had won comprehensively. But nine league games after, Kohli & Co. definitely look the stronger side and favourites to book their spot in the final. While the Kane Williamson-led side also hold the capability to turn down any opponents on a given day.

India and New Zealand Live Score and Updates: Rain Threat Looms Large Over Today’s Match

Date: July 9, 2019.

Toss: The toss is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi